Springfield High hosted Rochester in a battle of the CS8 unbeatens on Tuesday. The Rockets came out hot and kept it going for a two set victory 25-8, 25-19. Tori Taylor lead the Rockets with 11 kills while Kaylen Reed had 19 digs and Lauren Bloom had 12 assists. Sarah Becker had 11 digs for the Senators while Megan Becker picked up seven assists.