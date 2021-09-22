CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Letter: Sixty years before space tourism was Yuri Gagarin

Daily Reflector
 6 days ago

This is the year for discussing space tourism after Sir Richard Branson successfully took Virgin Galactic into space and returned safe and sound. It’s a wonderful time for a reminder that 60 years earlier, in 1961, Yuri Alekseyevich Gagarin (1934-1968) was, for all intents and purposes, the “first space tourist.”

www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base

The latest in a series of U.S. satellites that has recorded human and natural impacts on Earth’s surface for decades was launched into orbit from California on Monday to ensure continued observations in the era of climate change. Landsat 9 was carried into space aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that lifted off […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Phys.org

Blue Origin unveils next flight, TMZ says Captain Kirk to be aboard

Blue Origin, the space company owned by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, announced plans on Monday for its next flight and the news and entertainment website TMZ said it may include a celebrity astronaut—William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on "Star Trek." TMZ reported that the 90-year-old Shatner would be on the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuri Gagarin
Person
Richard Branson
The Independent

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission successfully splashes down in ocean, opening new chapter for space tourism

SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission has successfully and safely landed back on Earth.The four space tourists aboard the mission dropped into the Atlantic ocean off the Florida coast, near where they had left three days before. They were carried down by parachutes on board their Dragon capsule, which had autonomously carried them around orbit since they were shot into space.Elon Musk and his private company SpaceX hope that the trip opens a new chapter for private space travel. It follows other pioneering flights towards space by Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos in recent months – though lasted far longer and went much further.The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelPulse

Space Is Truly the Last Bastion of Tourism

I’m not a big Star Trek fan, but the narration over the top of every show is true. Space truly is the final frontier. If you have wanderlust and a sense of adventure and exploration, space is a virtual endless canvas on which to paint. That’s why I was rooting...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Space Travel#Space Age#Space Vehicle
BoardingArea

Inspiration4, SpaceX Make Giant Leap for Space Tourism

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
socalTech.com

SpaceX Successfully Launches Space Tourism Flight

Hawthorne-based SpaceX successfully launched four, non-professional astronauts to space on Wednesday, the first time a SpaceX capsule has been used to take private citizens to space. The company's Inspiration4 mission was bankrolled by one of those citizens, billionaire Jared Isaacman, who made his fortune as the founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments. The four are expected to spend three days orbiting the earth before returning to the planet. The space flight is fully automated and controlled from the ground, so the four do not need to pilot or control the craft, unless there is an emergency. The latest space tourism flight places the four well above the flights of both Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson. Isaacman has been using the flight to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
HAWTHORNE, CA
WausauPilot

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission sent 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and brought space tourism closer to reality

Wendy Whitman Cobb, US Air Force School of Advanced Air and Space Studies. Just after 8 p.m. EST on Sept. 15, 2021, the next batch of space tourists lifted off aboard a SpaceX rocket. Organized and funded by entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, the Inspiration4 mission touts itself as “the first all-civilian mission to orbit” and represents a new type of space tourism.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Boston University

With Space Tourism a Reality, Will Civilians Travel to Space? And When?

Majd Mayyasi (GRS’09,’13), a BU Center for Space Physics senior research scientist, discusses the future of civilian space travel and how it would impact the study of space with BU Today editor Doug Most. She also shares her experience training for suborbital flight as part of an inaugural program for scientists.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Houston Chronicle

NASA astronaut to spend a year in space

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is extending his stay on the International Space Station. Vande Hei and Russian cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov had planned to fly home this fall, but NASA announced Tuesday that their trip would be extended to March 2022. It’s being lengthened so the Russian space agency Roscosmos...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
socalTech.com

SpaceX Plans First Billionaire Space Tourism Launch Today

Hawthorne-based SpaceX is planning its first ever, all-civilian space launch today, saying it is targeting a five hour launch window opening at 8:02 p.m. EDT. The company said it the "Inspiration4" mission will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission purports to be focused on the "study of the human body in space", but is one of a series of space tourism efforts by a number of companies. The crew includes Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments--which bankrolled the flight--plus Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and pediatric cancer survivor; Chris Sembroski, an Air Force veteran and aerospace data engineer; and Dr. Sian Proctor, a geoscientist, entrepreneur, and pilot. Isaacman, a billionaire, purchased the launch earlier this year, complete with a Super Bowl ad.
HAWTHORNE, CA
hackaday.com

Pinning Tails On Satellites To Help Prevent Space Junk

Low Earth orbit was already relatively crowded when only the big players were launching satellites, but as access to space has gotten cheaper, more and more pieces of hardware have started whizzing around overhead. SpaceX alone has launched nearly 1,800 individual satellites as part of its Starlink network since 2019, and could loft as many as 40,000 more in the coming decades. They aren’t alone, either. While their ambitions might not be nearly as grand, companies such as Amazon and Samsung have announced plans to create satellite “mega-constellations” of their own in the near future.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Crew Studies How Space Affects Skin Before Station Traffic Increases

The Expedition 65 astronauts worked on a biology study today exploring how long-term microgravity affects skin and the healing process. Three other crewmates are gearing up for next week’s relocation of their Soyuz crew ship to the International Space Station’s newest science module. NASA Flight Engineers Megan McArthur and Shane...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

NASA Reveals New Photos of Perseverance Rover Hard at Work on Mars

Last Thursday (September 23rd), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released new images that is showing the Perseverance Mars rover working hard on the surface of Mars. The rover, which landed on Mars’ Jezero Crater in February 2021, is currently searching for signs of ancient microbial life. NASA shared...
ASTRONOMY
CBS Denver

University Of Colorado Boulder Built ‘CUTE’ Satellite Launches Into Space

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A satellite the size of a cereal box is heading into space. Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder designed the CUTE or Colorado Ultraviolet Transit Experiment satellite. It has a seven-month mission to track the physics around extremely hot planets. The satellite launced on the back of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California. The satellite, according to principal mission investigator Kevin France, cost around $4 million and is only about as big as a “family-sized box of Cheerios.” (credit: University of Colorado) CUTE will then enter orbit around Earth,...
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy