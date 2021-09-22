CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmel's Oldest Daughter Katie Kimmel Weds Longtime Love Will Logsdon

By Gaone Pule
Amomama
Amomama
 6 days ago

Television host Jimmy Kimmel recently gushed about his daughter Katie Kimmel tying the knot and shared it still feels surreal that his little is all grown up now.

Actress Katie Kimmel took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 19, to reveal she got married in a cryptic caption accompanied with the snapshot.

Katie, 30, posted a photo from their nuptials showing her donning her wedding gown alongside her now-husband Will Logsdon sitting behind a table full of flowers. "Queen," she wrote alongside a crown emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qv5MZ_0c472Wnn00

WEDDING DAY

The “Crank Yankers” star wore a white gown featuring bows along the neckline, including a rainbow nature-inspired tiara for the ceremonial reception. At the same time, Logsdon went for a more traditional black tuxedo paired with a bowtie.

On Saturday, the couple tied the knot surrounded by their friends and family, including colorful flowers and handmade ceramic pieces. Their dogs were also a great addition to the celebration as part of their wedding cake topper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435R7k_0c472Wnn00

JIMMY’S BROOD

Their big day was planned by Vision in White Events. Katie is Jimmy’s eldest child with former wife Ginna Kimmel, with whom he also shares son Kevin Kimmel, 27. The former couple divorced in 2002.

The comedian also shares another son Billy, four, and youngest child, 7-year-old daughter Jane, with his now-wife, Molly McNearney, whom he wedded in 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kX8iD_0c472Wnn00

ALL GROW UP NOW

Earlier this week, he got candid about Katie’s ceremony during an appearance on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” sharing he cannot believe she is in her thirties at this point:

“She turned 30 two weeks ago, which is strange to have a 30-year-old daughter. And she is getting married this weekend, as a matter of fact, which is a big deal.”

FATHER & DAUGHTER DANCE

He did the fatherly honor of sharing the stage with his daughter beaming with pride as he danced with her during her special day. The 53-year-old also dressed up for the event in an all-black tuxedo.

Jimmy also confirmed that he likes his new son-in-law Logsdon. He revealed people are usually curious to know how he is as his child's significant other.

WELCOME TO THE FAMILY

He shared that he is a great guy while revealing it is what he usually says about him. He also joked that if he were not, then he would be dead right now.

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host added it is how things operate in his family. Ahead of the big day, the newlyweds' wedding registry got listed on Zola, but their main wedding website is private.

