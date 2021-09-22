CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force selected for Air Force Heritage Award

 6 days ago
National Museum of the United States Air Force

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force was recently selected as a recipient of the 2021 Air Force Heritage Award for its “Flying the President” exhibit.

The award recognizes outstanding achievements by Department of the Air Force History and Museums Program personnel that help with a better understanding of the Air Force and its history.

“Flying the President” is a permanent exhibit that opened in the museum’s Presidential Gallery in August of 2020, according to news release from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

The exhibit highlights the history of presidential travel and the men and women of the Air Force.

According to National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Curator Christina Douglass, there are few symbols as iconic as that of Air Force One.

“Over the last year the ‘Flying the President’ exhibit has been a popular attraction for museum visitors,” said Douglass.

“Being recognized with this award is further tribute to the distinguished men and women in the Presidential Airlift Group and the 89th Airlift Wing who have served our presidents and their guests throughout the years aboard this aircraft,” said Douglass in the release.

