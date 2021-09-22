CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, CA

Sen. McGuire pushes new legislation against coal train

By MATT FOWLER
krcrtv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUREKA, Calif. — North Coast Sen. Mike McGuire is pushing legislation against what he says is a toxic coal train. The following is a press release from McGuire's office:. Senator Mike McGuire introduced legislation today to stop one of the largest environmental threats the North Coast has seen in decades — a proposal from a secret, clandestine operation, hiding behind an anonymous LLC out of Wyoming, that wants to ship millions of tons of coal through the Northern California counties of Marin, Sonoma, Mendocino, Trinity, and Humboldt.

krcrtv.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Pentagon leaders Austin, Milley defend chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday defended the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops and evacuation of Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan last month and bemoaned the failure of the Afghan government to retain power. In testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Austin said the administration began...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willits, CA
City
Mendocino, CA
Local
California Government
Eureka, CA
Government
City
Sonoma, CA
State
Wyoming State
City
Eureka, CA
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Judge grants unconditional release for John Hinckley Jr.

A federal judge ruled Monday that John Hinckley Jr. can be unrestrictedly released next year, more than 40 years after he shot then-President Reagan in 1981. Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's hospital for more than 34 years before he was released under certain restrictions in 2016. "If he hadn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Drilling#San Francisco Bay#Oak#Russian#Sb#Buildout#Assembly#Senate#Sonoma Marin Area#Trail

Comments / 0

Community Policy