Sen. McGuire pushes new legislation against coal train

EUREKA, Calif. — North Coast Sen. Mike McGuire is pushing legislation against what he says is a toxic coal train. The following is a press release from McGuire's office:. Senator Mike McGuire introduced legislation today to stop one of the largest environmental threats the North Coast has seen in decades — a proposal from a secret, clandestine operation, hiding behind an anonymous LLC out of Wyoming, that wants to ship millions of tons of coal through the Northern California counties of Marin, Sonoma, Mendocino, Trinity, and Humboldt.