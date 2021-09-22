Here's this week's edition of 10 Things for Tuesday, brought to you by JFQ Lending!. The SEC released the 2022 schedules for each team in the conference tonight and A&M's is just kind of dull. There's nothing wrong with it, and the non-conference opponents are interesting -- ok, two are interesting. One is Sam and the other is roadkill -- but it looks like a second-grader put it together. There's no innovation to it at all. Play Arkansas week 4 this year? Great, do it again. Mississippi State week 5? Go for it. Alabama week 6? Looks good.