Sabine Parish, LA

Long-time school board administrator selected as new Sabine Parish superintendent

KTAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish School Board has selected long-time school board administrator Shane Wright as the district’s new superintendent. Wright and long-time Florien Mayor and Florien High School Principal Eddie Jones Jr. were the finalists in the district’s search for a new superintendent to replace Dr. Sara P. Ebarb when she retires at the end of the year. The school board interviewed both Wright and Jones Monday before voting to appoint Wright to the position.

