With the return of all students to campus, the 2021–22 academic year looks a little closer to “normal,” though some COVID-19 guidelines remain. For the first-years who are new to the campus, or for the sophomores who may be coming to campus for the first time because they took remote classes last year—how and where can they find community at Wellesley? A few juniors and seniors share the ways they’ve found community, in the places and organizations that have helped them feel grounded and at home in college.

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO