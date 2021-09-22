CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinal Ritter defeats Beech Grove

By Admin
beechgrove-athletics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Hornets fell to Cardinal Ritter. Solid defense from Dekya Marion, Qui’Nya Moore, Desiree Cruz, Malone Moore, Alexis Sterrett and Holly Garrett kept Beech Grove in the game. The team hopes for a better result against Crispus Attucks tomorrow night.

beechgrove-athletics.com

