Haussmann making the most of return

Glastonbury High senior midfielder Sophia Haussmann is making the most of her return to the Guardians. Haussman, a UConn commit, played her junior season at Oakwood Soccer Academy. (Adam Betz / Journal Inquirer)

GLASTONBURY — There’s something about playing for the Glastonbury High girls soccer team that just felt right to Sophia Haussmann.

Even after spending her junior season at Oakwood Soccer Club, the midfielder knew that nothing could beat playing for the Guardians.

“I love these girls. I love this program,” Haussmann said. “I thought there would be no better way to end my high school career than that.”

With Haussmann’s help, the Guardians are off to another fast start in 2021.

The team is ranked first in the Connecticut Girls Soccer Coaches Association Class LL/L poll, and recorded its fifth win of the year with a 2-1 triumph over Tolland in a CCC interdivisional game Tuesday.

“She's slowly learning how to communicate again with her teammates,” Glastonbury coach Mark Landers said. “There's no doubt that everything runs through her for us right now."

Haussmann started playing soccer at “very, very young age” after being inspired by both her sister and dad.

"My dad is from Germany, so it's very in the family,” she added. “I've stuck with it ever since and I love it."

She played her first two seasons at Glastonbury, and was on the Guardians’ 2019 Class LL state championship team.

Prior to her junior year, Haussmann made the decision to play at Oakwood, a U.S. Soccer development academy program in Glastonbury.

"I really wanted to focus in on getting to the level of being able to commit to a DI school," Haussmann said. "So, I wanted to focus on playing at a high-speed level and getting where I needed to be to commit.”

It didn’t take Haussmann long to make that commitment. She committed to UConn in July 2020.

"I went to an ID camp there and I fell in love with the campus, the players, the coach," Haussmann said. "I got that feeling when I stepped on the campus of like 'this is the place for me.'"

This season, Oakwood allowed players to play with their high school teams as well — prior to 2021, players had to choose one or the other.

"Being back at Glastonbury is like a completely different environment than anywhere else," Haussmann said. "It's all about family, culture and enthusiasm. And a lot of it is more about what's off the field than what’s on the field. Once we step onto the field, it's all about being connected and playing together."

In five games with the Guardians this season, Haussmann has one assist.

"It's definitely a different style of play," she said. "So I've been trying hard to develop to that and develop to the new players around me. I'm not 100 percent satisfied with how I'm playing. But I think as I get more comfortable with the girls and how we play, I think I'll get better and better."

Haussmann will return to the U-17 girls academy team at Oakwood for the winter and spring seasons. She’s also still deciding on a major UConn.

But those things are currently the furthest from her mind.

"Right now, my biggest focus is this team and getting as far as we can in the tournament," Haussmann said. “I'm not thinking about the future right now. It's one day at a time."

Tolland (1-1-1), which is ranked sixth in the CGSCA Class M/S poll, jumped in front when senior Alyssa Giroux’s corner kick found the back of the net 7:34 into the game.

But freshman Corey Anderson got the Guardians (5-0-0) on the board with 19:41 left in the half after a pass from Riley Carroll.

Carroll then put the hosts up for good with 25:19 left in the game, scoring from outside the penalty area after a pass from Tia Taleb.

Caroline Cohen and Stephanie Koppy each played a half in goal for the Guardians, combining for 11 saves. Meanwhile Sophia Rotondaro also had 11 saves for Tolland.

“We showed today that we can play with anybody," Tolland coach Erin Reed said. “These girls needed this...We played balls to wall and I think the girls really did a nice job.”

Tolland hosts East Hartford Friday while Glastonbury travels to Southington Saturday.

EAST HARTFORD 7, PLATT 0. In East Hartford, Tajiah Seals’ hat trick propelled the Hornets to a CCC interdivisional victory.

Meghan Moore provided two goals and Tayla Garro and Swathi Ganesh added one apiece for the Hornets (1-3-0). Zoe Mercado made four saves.

ZaNiyah Duncan finished with 11 saves for Platt (0-3-1).

East Hartford visits Tolland Friday.

LEWIS MILLS 2, RHAM 0. In Hebron, Lauren Searle and Alena Ammirata scored a goal apiece to lead Lewis Mills to a CCC interdivisional victory.

Kayleigh Smith made five saves for Lewis Mills (3-1-0).

Julia Mrachek finished with four saves for the Raptors (0-2-2), who host South Windsor Friday.

ELLINGTON 7, EW/SMSA/BUCKELEY 0. In East Windsor, Ella Moser scored a pair of goals to lead the Knights to a NCCC victory.

Erica Paparian, Anna Moser, Megan Johndrow, Hannah Kozik, and Natalie Ewald added a goal apiece for the Knights (3-0-0). Kylie LaDestro, Riley Jarvis, and Kyra Kobak combined to make one save.

Charis Krevalin finished with 20 saves for East Windsor/SMSA co-op (2-2-0).

Ellington hosts Windsor Locks today, while East Windsor/SMSA visits East Granby Friday.

COVENTRY 7, HMTCA 1. In Coventry, Natalie Neal provided two goals to lead the Patriots to a NCCC victory.

Emma Daly, Celia Merluzzo, Eva Strycharz, Samantha Young, and Lindsey Harrington added a goal apiece for the Patriots (3-0-0). Sophie Verosky had two assists and Celia Merluzzo added one. Kaitlyn Corrigan played well in the midfield.

Sheila Diaz scored the lone goal for HMTCA (0-3-1). Jazlyn Vega made 10 saves.

Coventry visits Ellington Friday.