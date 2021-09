When Marshall Amaya and Jonathan Laifman took the course “Fundamentals of the U.S. Legal System” together last year, the classmates’ interest in the law field amid a lack of available resources inspired them to create their own undergraduate law review journal. Designed to allow for critical analysis of legal topics, Trojan Review will launch within the next two semesters and provide opportunities for students interested in the legal field.

COLLEGES ・ 10 HOURS AGO