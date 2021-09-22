Van Cott finds roar for Wildcats

Photos from the Suffield at Somers boys soccer game, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Somers High. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

SOMERS — Suffield High boys soccer coach Mark Cervione made it clear to junior forward Nick Van Cott in the preseason that he would need to shoulder more of the offensive load for the Wildcats this season after the graduations of Thomas Remington and Alex Harfouche.

After going scoreless in the Wildcats first two games, Van Cott roared to life Tuesday, scoring a pair of second half goals to lead Suffield to a 3-0 victory over Somers in NCCC play.

“We were saying, ‘Nick, this is what we need you to do. This is your spot to lose,’ ” Cervione said. “He’s been great. He never quits, he’s a phenomenal kid.”

Zach O'Connor added a single goal for the Wildcats (3-0-0), who are ranked ninth in this week’s Class M/S state coaches poll. Goalkeeper Craig Gnatek made eight saves. Suffield hosts Rockville Friday.

Owen Argiro finished with 13 saves for the Spartans (2-2-0). Somers visits Bolton Friday.

“We made three mental errors and Suffield is a great team and they capitalized,” Somers coach Rick Kelley said. “We’re getting shots, we’re getting opportunities, it’s just finding the back of the net with consistency has been tough.”

Suffield struck first three minutes into the second half.

Daniel Robb stole the ball from a Somers defender and broke toward the Spartans penalty box.

At the top of the box, Robb slipped a pass to Van Cott on his left, who booted it past Argiro to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.

Fourteen minutes later, Van Cott pounced on a loose ball in the Spartans box and fired it into the back of the net to double the visitors lead.

O'Connor put home a rebound with four minutes remaining to close out the Wildcats victory.

“The gameplan was to do exactly what we did in the second half, high press,” Cervione said. “They didn’t do it in the first half, I think they were a little timid. But once we played our game, we started playing well.”

Van Cott began playing soccer when he was three years old and joined Connecticut Football Club, a highly-competitive travel team, at eleven.

“CFC helped improve my technicality,” Van Cott said. “It’s made me so much better. I wouldn’t be the player I am if it wasn’t for CFC.”

Van Cott was called up to the varsity team as a sophomore and leaned on the mentorship of Remington and Harfouche as he learned the nuances of the position.

“I was a role player off the bench learning from those guys,” Van Cott said. “Those two are great guys, I look up to them. They really helped me improve and become more confident.”

Van Cott has yet to receive a scholarship offer to play at the next level, but he is confident that a strong 2021 season will raise his recruiting profile.

“I haven’t heard anything yet,” Van Cott said. “I’m going to email coaches and see if they’ll come to some games or some CFC tournaments.”

ELLINGTON 1, EAST WINDSOR 0. An own-goal by the Panthers was the game’s only goal as the Knights earned a 1-0 win in NCCC play in Ellington.

Both teams engaged in a defensive battle until Ellington (2-0-0) got on the board late in the first half. Junior Ethan Mallett fired a cross, and the ball went in off East Windsor’s defense.

Each team had chances in the second half, but neither could connect.

East Windsor (2-1-0) welcomes Civic Leadership today while Ellington is at Coventry Friday.

COVENTRY 7, HMTCA 1. In Coventry, Brody Byam had two goals as the Patriots cruised to a NCCC win.

Byam opened the scoring for Coventry (3-0-0 10 minutes in after a pass from Dom Bugnacki. Byam added his second a minute later, the second Patriots goal in a nine-minute span.

Bugnacki, Aiden Jeamel, Aidan Hecht, Nick Viera and Stanley Strycharz also scored for Coventry, while Steven Sisk had an assist. Justin Foran and Jacob Wojtkowiak combined for five saves.

Alejandro Perez scored the lone goal for the Phoenix (0-4-0). Teammate Jacob Karwowski made 20 saves.

MANCHESTER 0, EAST CATHOLIC 0. AJ Bushnell’s save at the goal line in the final minute of play preserved the Eagles’ scoreless tie with Manchester in CCC East Colonial play at East Catholic.

Will Slayton finished with seven saves for the Red Hawks (1-0-4), including two at point blank range.

Tuesday’s game is the second 0-0 tie the teams have played this season, and the fourth scoreless tie for Manchester this season.

Midfielder Trent Sargent and defenders Quin Potter and Jeremiah Sherman-Jackson were standouts for the Eagles (2-0-2).

GOODWIN TECH 4, CHENEY TECH 2. In Manchester, Edin Imsirovic and Damen Stepien scored two goals apiece to lead Goodwin Tech to a CTC victory.

Dylan Johns made four saves for Goodwin Tech (3-2-0), which jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

Tyler Downes scored a pair of goals for the Beavers (0-3-1). Mathew Caron made nine saves.

Cheney Tech hosts Grasso Tech Thursday.