Chart Art: Potential Support Areas for NZD/JPY and EUR/AUD

By Big Pippin
babypips.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t bagged pips yet, then you’re gonna love that EUR/AUD and NZD/JPY are near key support levels. EUR/AUD hit a ceiling at 1.6225 this week but it looks like the bulls have found friends around the 1-hour time frame’s 100 SMA. Can EUR/AUD extend its September uptrend? Watch...

babypips.com

Daily Asia-London Sessions Watchlist: AUD/JPY

Economic updates coming from both Australia and China may get the Aussie jumping in the upcoming Asia session, making this momentum move in AUD/JPY one to watch as it approaches a resistance area. Will it break or will sellers take control?. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Daily U.S. Session Watchlist...
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

System Update: SMA Crossover Pullback (Sept. 21 – 28)

This system snagged some early exits but managed to bag some pips this week. Here’s how it all added up. If this is the first time you’re reading about the SMA Crossover Pullback system, make sure you look at the trading rules and risk management adjustments first. EUR/USD had a...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls step in at an hourly 50% mean reversion area

NZD/USD firms despite US dollar strength at start of week. NZD/USD is shaping up for a bullish move to hourly resistance. Coronavirus delta risks are being watched closely by analysts. NZD/USD has been firm within a 0.7000/0.7030 range at the start of the week despite the US yields moving higher...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Potential Target At 153.50

On Monday, the British Pound surged by 101 pips or 0.67% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the upper line of an ascending channel pattern during the Asian session on Tuesday. Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. The...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY now targets the 111.80 area – UOB

The uptrend in USD/JPY could extend to the 111.80 region in the short-term horizon, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘further USD strength is not ruled but overbought conditions indicate that a break of 111.00 is unlikely’. While our view for USD to strengthen was not wrong, USD took out the 111.00 resistance (high of 111.06). Conditions remain deeply overbought but only a break of 110.65 would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased. Until there is a break of 110.65, USD could edge higher but any advance is likely limited to a test of the major resistance at 111.20.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Teases inverse head-and-shoulders confirmation on 4H

AUD/JPY picks up bids towards intraday high, about to confirm a bullish chart pattern. Sustained trading beyond 200-SMA, bullish MACD signals favor buyers. AUD/JPY bulls attack the key hurdle to the north around 80.90 during early Tuesday. The risk barometer pair recently rose on upbeat prints of the preliminary Australia Retail Sales for August.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Tests Major Support

The US dollar found support from better-than-expected durable goods orders. The pair gave up all its gains from the rally in late August. This indicates an erosion in the bullish sentiment. The euro’s latest rebound has been capped by 1.1750. Sellers are pushing towards the critical floor at 1.1665. And...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD

EURUSD is trading at 1.1718; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.1730 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1595. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1805. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1905. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the downside border of the Triangle pattern and fix below 1.1680.
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Resistance Reversal or Upside Break in GBP/JPY?

GBP/JPY hits the top of our forex watchlist this week as the pair returns to a familiar area of resistance. Is it time for an upside break or will the bears quickly take back control and send the pair lower this week?. Resistance Reversal or Upside Break in GBP/JPY?. Despite...
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

HLHB Trend-Catcher System Update (September 20 – 24)

The HLHB started the week on the wrong side of intraweek trends. Fortunately, one very fortunate USD/JPY signal has the potential to turn things around for this trend-catcher. Before I show you last week’s numbers, make sure to read all about my HLHB Trend Catcher System if this is your first time hearing about it!
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD dipped to 1.6050 last week but quickly recovered. Initial bias is neutral this week first. On the upside, break of 1.6232 will resume the rebound from 1.5907 to retest 1.6434 high. On the downside, below 1.6050 support will suggest that rebound from 1.5907 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 1.5907. Overall, with 1.5898 support intact, larger rise from 1.5250 is still in progress, and break of 1.6434 will confirm resumption.
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Chart Art: Watching EUR/USD and USD/CAD’s Unbroken Support Levels

If you’re looking for swing and long-term trades, then you’re gonna love that EUR/USD and USD/CAD are sitting on verrry important chart levels right now. It has been a busy week for USD/CAD, which reached just shy of the 1.2900 psychological handle before trading much lower. The pair is now...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

NZD/JPY Bounces Off Support

The NZD/JPY currency pair bounced off the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 76.35 on September 21. As a result, the New Zealand Dollar has surged by 173 pips or 2.26% against the Japanese Yen since this week’s trading sessions. Given that the exchange rate has bounced off...
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Mech System Update: Inside Bar Momentum Strategy 2.0 (Sept. 17 – 24)

It’s back-to-back winning weeks for this system, as both pairs scored wins even with just a few signals. If this is the first time you’re reading about this forex strategy, I suggest you take a look at the system rules before reading on. Also, this version makes use of an...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Chart of the day: USD/JPY

CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Correction to 1.0400 gains support

Aussie gains momentum on Friday versus the kiwi after breaking 1.0335. AUD/NZD is testing again the 1.0350 area and a break higher should point to more gains. The AUD/NZD is rising on Friday and is …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
MARKETS

