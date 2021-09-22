CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE and BARBARA ORTUTAY, AP Technology Writers, MICHAEL LIEDTKE and BARBARA ORTUTAY
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business. But when Apple and Google capitulated to Russian demands and removed a political-opposition app from their local app stores, it raised worries that two of the world's most successful companies are more comfortable bowing to undemocratic edicts — and maintaining a steady flow of profits — than upholding the rights of their users.

The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Surpasses 1 Billion Monthly Active Users

TikTok touted that it has surpassed 1 billion monthly active users, representing a 45 percent increase compared to last year, the company said on Monday. The video-sharing platform, owned by ByteDance, last hit 689 million monthly active users in July 2020. Earlier this year, TikTok also surpassed more than 3 million downloads of its app, making it the fifth non-game app after WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Facebook and Instagram to make that achievement, according to the analytics firm Sensor Tower. “On behalf of the TikTok team, I want to say thank you,” TikTok COO Vanessa Pappas said. “Wherever you are in the world, we definitely couldn’t do this without you.” In contrast, Facebook disclosed 2.9 billion monthly active users as of the end of June. And, while not a direct comparison, Twitter said it had 206 million monetizable daily active users, as of its latest earnings results in July.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Black Google employee stopped by security because they didn’t believe he worked there

A Black associate product manager at Google claimed he was stopped by security as they didn’t believe he was an employee.Earlier this week, Harvard graduate Angel Onuoha said he was riding a bike around a Google campus when someone called security on him.He said two security guards “escorted” him to verify his ID.Writing on Twitter, Onuoha said: “Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on me because they didn’t believe I was an employee. Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge.”Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Russia opens extremism probe against Navalny and his allies

Russian authorities have opened a criminal case against imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his closest allies, accusing them Tuesday of forming an extremist group and involvement in one. The investigation is the latest step in a multi-pronged crackdown on the Kremlin s most ardent foe and his team. Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement that it was investigating Navalny and his top allies, Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov, for creating and leading an extremist group — a criminal offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Several other close associates of the politician, including Lyubov Sobol,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Brin
Person
Alexei Navalny
AFP

Google hits back at EU over record Android fine

Google hit back in court against the EU on Monday as it appealed against a record fine levied by the bloc for monopolistic practices with its Android operating system on mobile devices. Google argues that the EU's accusations over its highly popular operating system are unfounded and falsely blame it for blocking rivals on its search and maps apps on Android phones.
BUSINESS
AFP

TikTok says it has over 1 billion users

TikTok said Monday it now has more than a billion active users, just four years after the hugely popular video-sharing app was launched by Chinese group ByteDance. Already popular before the coronavirus pandemic -- mainly due to its viral choreography set to pop songs -- TikTok received a major boost amid lockdowns, school closures and telecommuting. The video platform has gained more than 300 million users since July 2020, the last time the company had reported user numbers. Initially built on the principle of 15-second videos, the platform raised the time limit to three minutes in early July to attract a wider audience and compete with YouTube.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Docs#Freedom Of Expression#Russian#Ap#Big Tech#Smart Voting#Penn State University#The Associated Press#Freedom House
Washington Post

The Russian election was supposed to shore up Putin’s legitimacy. It achieved the opposite.

MOSCOW – Electoral precinct 40, located in a charming historic area a few minutes’ walking distance from the Kremlin, is among the few in Moscow that can be trusted to count votes honestly. Ever since I first voted here at the age of 18, the official tallies have always reflected the actual votes cast. In Moscow’s 2013 mayoral election, the candidate who won the precinct was anticorruption campaigner and opposition activist Alexei Navalny. Local Muscovite pride may be one factor in this honesty; the presence of independent electoral commission members in the precinct may be another.
ELECTIONS
Interesting Engineering

Lawsuit Alleges Facebook Paid $4.9 Billion to Protect Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook is in dire straits these days. The Federal Trade Commission thinks the company is too big, monopolistic, cares little for individual privacy, and must be split into Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Adding to their woes is a lawsuit from its own shareholders that alleges that the company paid excessive fines to shield the founder CEO from deposition, Politico reported.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Facebook staff warned platform was a 'cesspool of anti-vaccine comments' that were hindering Zuckerberg's stated goal of promoting vaccines

Facebook employees had warned CEO Mark Zuckerberg that his social media platform had compromised his goal to use the company to get 50 million people vaccinated against COVID-19. Zuckerberg had announced the initiative in March, showing off Facebook's ability to connect users with vaccine providers to help make appointments, as...
INTERNET
mediaite.com

Google, Apple Block Voting App for Russian Opposition Party on Election Day

Apple and Google removed an application for Russia’s opposition party from their online stores on Friday, just hours before the country’s voters headed to the polls. The “Navalny” app, created by associates of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, aimed to help voters determine which candidates in the country’s 225 electoral districts were most likely to defeat those affiliated with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
theregister.com

Apple, Google yank opposition voting strategy app from Russian software stores

A tactical-voting app built by allies of Vladimir Putin’s jailed political opponent Alexei Navalny is now unavailable in Russian Apple and Google app stores following threats from the Kremlin. According to state-owned news agency TASS, Russian lawmaker Andrei Klimov told reporters on Thursday that the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office sent...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Russian election: Google and Apple remove Navalny app as Russia goes to the polls

Early voting for Russia’s legislative elections has begun in much the same way as the campaign ended: with scandal, repression and censorship. This time, US tech giants Apple and Google were the newsmakers, sensationally agreeing to Kremlin requests to block jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s tactical voting app. Mr Navalny’s team described the Friday morning move, which came after months of pressure from authorities, as “an act of censorship” and “big mistake”.
ELECTIONS

