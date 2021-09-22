CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway sovereign wealth fund backs FedEx CEO pay

OSLO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, said on Wednesday it will support FedEx CEO Fred Smith’s $54 million pay package at a meeting of the logistics company’s shareholders next week.

The pay of the billionaire chief executive has been challenged here by a labour union over the company's decision to cancel a bonus programme while giving him an option award instead, only to then re-instate the bonus. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

