Fortunes favor East Hartford

Though Cassandra Fortune finished with 11 assists for the Enfield High girls volleyball team Tuesday, the good fortunes were with East Hartford.

The Hornets swept the Eagles 3-0 in a CCC East game at home by game scores of 25-17, 25-23, 25-20.

Fortune, a senior, also added four aces for Enfield (0-3). Teammate Elektra Bourassa chipped in six kills.

Enfield welcomes Bulkeley Wednesday while East Hartford (3-0) entertains Hartford Public Thursday.

WETHERSFIELD 3, WINDSOR 2. In Wethersfield, Julia Laabs had 15 kills and five aces as the Eagles came back to earn a CCC North win. Game scores were 16-25, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21 and 15-12.

Lilli O’Neill added 18 digs and four aces for Wethersfield (2-2) while Claire Sipes had four kills and nine aces.

Marina Inyatkin (6 aces, 8 kills, 4 blocks) and Amanda Romero (5 aces, 13 assists, 9 digs) played well for Windsor (0-4).

The Warriors are at Bloomfield today.