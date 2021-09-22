CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enfield, CT

Fortunes favor East Hartford

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 6 days ago

Though Cassandra Fortune finished with 11 assists for the Enfield High girls volleyball team Tuesday, the good fortunes were with East Hartford.

The Hornets swept the Eagles 3-0 in a CCC East game at home by game scores of 25-17, 25-23, 25-20.

Fortune, a senior, also added four aces for Enfield (0-3). Teammate Elektra Bourassa chipped in six kills.

Enfield welcomes Bulkeley Wednesday while East Hartford (3-0) entertains Hartford Public Thursday.

WETHERSFIELD 3, WINDSOR 2. In Wethersfield, Julia Laabs had 15 kills and five aces as the Eagles came back to earn a CCC North win. Game scores were 16-25, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21 and 15-12.

Lilli O’Neill added 18 digs and four aces for Wethersfield (2-2) while Claire Sipes had four kills and nine aces.

Marina Inyatkin (6 aces, 8 kills, 4 blocks) and Amanda Romero (5 aces, 13 assists, 9 digs) played well for Windsor (0-4).

The Warriors are at Bloomfield today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Bloomfield, CT
City
Enfield, CT
City
Windsor, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Wethersfield, CT
Wethersfield, CT
Sports
City
East Hartford, CT
Enfield, CT
Sports
The Hill

House considering new debt limit vote Tuesday

House Democrats are considering holding a vote Tuesday on a stand-alone bill to lift the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a bill that included both a debt-limit suspension and government funding. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters that action on a clean debt-limit bill is “among our...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Volleyball#Fortunes#Hornets#Hartford Public#Wethersfield 3#Windsor 2#Eagles#Ccc North#Warriors
Fox News

Judge grants unconditional release for John Hinckley Jr.

A federal judge ruled Monday that John Hinckley Jr. can be unrestrictedly released next year, more than 40 years after he shot then-President Reagan in 1981. Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's hospital for more than 34 years before he was released under certain restrictions in 2016. "If he hadn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
3K+
Followers
331
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy