Reading the long list of advanced features available on the latest fish finders, you might need a computer science degree just to turn on the machine. But the same engineering that makes these modern fishing accessories powerful tools, also makes them easy to use. Choosing the best type of sonar and knowing how to interpret fish marks from bait and hard structure from soft bottom has never been easier. With exciting innovations like side view and live view sonar, combined with the best traditional fish finder, the capabilities of the most advanced electronics are at your fingertips. With all this new technology, let our experts learn how to read a fish finder to find and structure fish.

