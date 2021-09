The Circus Arts Conservatory (CAC) recently received an Arts Appreciation Grant of $30,000 from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. The grant will support the CAC’s 2021-2022 events and performance season, which includes the October CAC Legacy Society Lunch, January Circus Arts Gala, March CenterRing Society Dinner, and the Sailor Circus Holiday and Spring shows. This is the first Arts Appreciation Grant that the CAC has been awarded by Gulf Coast. Gulf Coast's Arts Appreciation Grants offer unrestricted funding to cornerstone arts organizations in recognition of their contributions to our region's economy and quality of life and to further their missions.

