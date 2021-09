The best performing precious metal for the week was platinum, up 4.52%. This is more related to speculation and, perhaps, to the minting of the $1 trillion coin. According to Raymond James, Wheaton Precious Metals’ investor day highlighted the company’s portfolio of assets. It has a diversified asset base (24 operating sites) with over 70% of the company’s production coming from assets that fall in the lowest cost quartile. The portfolio has over 30 years of mine life based only on reserves. The company has no debt and has a dividend linked to operating cash flows, whereby 30% of the average of the previous four quarters’ operating cash flows are distributed to shareholders.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO