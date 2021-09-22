CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brexit: Biden in new warning to UK over Northern Ireland

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden has again warned that peace in Northern Ireland must not be jeopardised as a result of complications caused by Brexit. Mr Biden was speaking at the start of talks in Washington with Boris Johnson. He said he had concerns about the Irish border, amid continuing issues with...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Biden didn’t stay long at the UN General Assembly. Republicans are delighted

When President Biden stepped up to the lectern at the 76th United Nations’ General Assembly this week, his administration was reeling from what critics have described as a pair of grievous self-inflicted foreign policy wounds. The first, most obvious wound was caused by his decision to pull the United States out of its 20-year-old war in Afghanistan; the second by his decision to join the UK in embarking on a new Indo-Pacific-focused alliance and nuclear submarine technology sharing deal with Australia.Biden bet his 2020 run for president of the United States on the contrast between Donald Trump’s dictator-friendly brand of...
BBC

Covid-19: What restrictions still remain in Northern Ireland?

The Northern Ireland Executive agreed to lift more Covid-19 restrictions on Monday, ending social distancing in shops, theatres and a number of indoor settings. They will meet again on 7 October to discuss easing further measures, such as social distancing in the hospitality sector. But Health Minister Robin Swann has...
AFP

UK to offer 10,500 post-Brexit visas to counter growing worker crisis

Britain will issue up to 10,500 temporary work visas to lorry drivers and poultry workers to ease chronic staff shortages, the government announced Saturday, in a U-turn on post-Brexit immigration policy. The short-term visas, to run from next month until late December, come as ministers grapple with a huge shortfall in drivers and some other key workers that has hit fuel supplies and additional industries. A tanker drivers shortage has caused large queues at petrol stations in recent days, as people ignore government pleas not to panic-buy fuel after some garages closed due to the lack of deliveries. The decision to expand the critical worker visa scheme is a reversal by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government had tightened post-Brexit immigration rules insisting that Britain's reliance on foreign labour must end.
New York Post

Psaki blames Boris Johnson for calling on reporters during Biden WH meet

Press secretary Jen Psaki tried to explain away President Biden’s refusal to take questions from reporters during his Tuesday sitdown with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by claiming that the UK leader had blindsided White House aides by calling on two British reporters. “I think our relationship with the United...
State
Washington State
The Independent

French ambassador returning to US after Biden and Macron call discussing Australian nuclear sub deal

Diplomatic relations between France and the United States are on the mend after presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron spoke for the first time since the trilateral AUKUS alliance was announced.The deal between the US, the UK and Australia sank France’s $60bn submarine contract, leading to the unprecedented recall of its ambassador from Washington.In a joint statement following the call on Wednesday, Mr Macron said the ambassador will return in the next week after Mr Biden reaffirmed his “on-going commitment” to France and Europe.The pair agreed to meet in person at the end of October, likely around the Group...
Fox News

Nigel Farage on Biden's 'utterly bizarre' meeting with Boris Johnson: Is he actually 'fit' for office?

Former Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage told "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday that some in Britain are asking if Joe Biden is fit to be in office. Farage argued when Biden "doesn’t take questions from journalists" he "isn’t accountable for what he's doing as leader of America or leader of the free world." He said Johnson was "stunned" when Biden declined to call on U.S. reporters Tuesday after Johnson answered questions from the British press.
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Conor Murphy
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Edwin Poots
The Independent

Ending Troubles prosecutions in Northern Ireland ‘could breach international law’, Council of Europe warns

The UK may be about to breach international law with its controversial plan to end all Troubles-era prosecutions in Northern Ireland, the Council of Europe is warningThe controversial plans – which would also end all legacy inquests and civil actions from the conflict – appears to be an unconditional amnesty, its human rights commissioner says.In a letter, Dunja MijatoviÄ tells ministers they “might bring the United Kingdom into conflict with its international obligations, notably the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR)”.“The blanket, unconditional nature of the amnesty in your proposal effectively means that none of those involved in any...
newschain

Taoiseach rejects suggestion Biden does not understand Northern Ireland

Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin has pushed back against suggestions that President Joe Biden does not fully understand the post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland. Mr Martin, speaking in New York, told reporters: “Anybody who suggests President Biden doesn’t get Northern Ireland or understand it is wrong. He understands it very well.”
BBC

Northern Ireland budget: Some departments may face 'pain', warns Conor Murphy

Stormont's finance minister has said some departments may face "more pain" as he prepares a three-year budget which could increase spending on health. Conor Murphy said the executive had always "collectively agreed that health was our priority". Northern Ireland has the UK's longest hospital waiting lists. "We now have an...
Axios

Biden's communication headaches

Boris Johnson told reporters on his way to the U.N. General Assembly on Sunday night he didn't believe it was likely that the U.S. would agree to lift its ban on vaccinated foreign travelers this week. Hours later, the White House did exactly that. Why it matters: For the second...
#European Union#Great Britain#Uk#Irish#Eu#The White House#Republican#The Belfast Agreement#Sinn F In#British#American
Daily Mail

France warns forthcoming Brexit talks over the Northern Ireland Protocol are under threat because of Britain's 'breach of trust' over the AUSUK submarine deal

France has warned that upcoming Brexit talks are under threat because of Britain's 'breach of trust' over the AUKUS submarine deal. French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said he would raise the trade pact at a meeting with European counterparts in Brussels after they were left out of the secret agreement.
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson says Dutch PM Mark Rutte has offered to 'mediate' between UK and EU in post-Brexit row over Northern Ireland as he warns the stand-off 'can't go on forever'

Boris Johnson warned the EU that the Brexit row over Northern Ireland 'can't go on forever' today as he revealed his Dutch counterpart had offered to mediate between the two sides. Mark Rutte made the offer when he visited Downing Street last week, Mr Johnson revealed after arriving in New...
albuquerqueexpress.com

UK budget will not include funds for Scotland-Northern Ireland tunnel

A proposed 21-mile undersea tunnel to link Scotland and Northern Ireland will not be funded. The tunnel was roposed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at an estimated cost of at least 15bn pounds. The government's spending decisions will determine funding in the public sector until the next election. LONDON,...
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Ardern says Australian nuclear subs will be banned

Wellington [New Zealand], September 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on early Thursday while welcoming the announcement of trilateral security partnership between Australia, UK and US - AUKUS said that Australian nuclear submarines will be banned from New Zealand waters. "New Zealand's position in relation to the prohibition of nuclear-powered...
The Independent

Give EU nationals in UK a physical document, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland tell Home Office

The Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish governments have urged the Home Office to provide EU nationals in Britain with a physical document to prove their post-Brexit immigration status, or risk “confusion and discrimination”.A letter to immigration minister Kevin Foster, sent jointly from Scotland’s Europe minister, Wales’s social justice minister and the Northern Ireland executive’s first and deputy first ministers on Wednesday, warns of “a number of difficulties” EU citizens are facing in not having physical proof of their status.Following Brexit, EU and EEA nationals and their family members who wished to stay in Britain have had to apply to the EU settlement scheme or otherwise...
