MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hurricane Sam has re-intensified into a powerful Category 4 storm. Sam is centered well offshore in the Atlantic Ocean, about 610 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands and is traveling northwest at 9 mph. Hurricane hunters found sustained winds increased to 130 miles per hour. Sam is forecast to continue moving northwestward and stay away from the Lesser Antilles. Sam is expected to become a Category 3 later this week as it moves northward and then will turn towards the NE away from Bermuda. The CBS4 Weather team is also tracking a few other disturbances in the tropics. A broad area of...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO