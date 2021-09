Lancers quarterback Kade Wentz faked the hand off, took three steps back in the pocket, glanced at his receiver Jeremiah Hartfield on the right side of the field and released the football milliseconds before getting knocked back by a Monarch defender. The throw was less than perfect, but the underthrown ball gave Jeremiah Hartfield enough time to stick his left foot into the ground, cut and turn upfield through the remaining secondary defenders and show the Monarchs a glimpse of the speed, going up 28-6 in the second quarter.

