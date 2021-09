MKM Partners analyst Bill Kirk on Tuesday upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to neutral from sell and increased his fair value price for the stock from C$6 to C$7 after the Canadian cannabis company reported a narrower than expected EBITDA loss of C$13.9 million, compared to the consensus estimate for a loss of C$16.9 million. Kirk said Aurora continues to face a struggling recreational-use business, and despite a consistent medical business, sees volatility in the international market. Aurora is the only stock in the firm's 22-name coverage universe without a single "buy" rating. Aurora Cannabis shares fell 2.3% in pre-market trades.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO