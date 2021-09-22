ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Abigail Bautista, Lathrop golf

Bautista had very little experience in the sport when she joined Jesse Rodriguez’s team at Lathrop as a freshman. Now, she’s the top player for a senior-heavy team that has title and postseason aspirations. Last Wednesday, Sept. 15, she set a personal and program record at Manteca Park Golf Course with a 3-over-par 39 in a four-team match against Western Athletic Conference foes Grace Davis, Johansen and Los Banos. Bautista’s card consisted of six pars and three bogeys. Her previous best at the course is a 44.