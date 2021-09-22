CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honeywell, Asbestos Trust Spar Over $2.3 Billion of Payments (1)

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoneywell says victim trust is wrongly paying asbestos claims. Victim trust says company seeks to duck court-ordered payments. Honeywell International Inc. sued a trust for victims of asbestos poisoning, claiming the fund’s managers are wrongly paying people who say they were harmed by the toxic industrial substance. The lawsuit, filed...

Three Firms Guide GE’s Buy of Surgical Imaging Maker BK Medical

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher advised General Electric Co. on its $1.45 billion acquisition of BK Medical, a maker of surgical visualization equipment, from private equity firm Altaris Capital Partners. Latham & Watkins and Schiff Hardin advised BK Medical on the transaction, which is expected to close in 2022, according to...
BUSINESS
Crow Holdings lands $2.3 billion real estate fund

Dallas-based property investor Crow Holdings has raised a $2.3 billion real estate fund — the largest in the company’s history. The fund was originally targeted at $2 billion in commitments but was over-subscribed. The investment fund plans to target primarily industrial and multifamily real estate, as well as manufactured housing,...
DALLAS, TX
Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Dechert Helms Worldwide Flight Services’ U.S. Cargo Expansion

Dechert said it advised Worldwide Flight Services, a Paris-headquartered portfolio company of Cerberus Capital Management, on its acquisition of Fort Worth, Texas-based Pinnacle Logistics. IAS Logistics DFW LLC, which does business as Pinnacle Logistics, provides cargo-handling services for the U.S. aviation market, focusing on specialist express cargo handling for e-commerce...
FORT WORTH, TX

