After a lost 2020, the Life Is Beautiful music and art festival returns to Downtown Las Vegas September 17-19. Since its 2013 debut, the outdoor gathering has made a transformative impact not just on the city’s core—whose streets become pedestrian thoroughfares of sight and sound—but on the entire Valley. LIB has become a local tradition, a point of demarcation; it marks the beginning of Vegas’ fall arts season, arguably the best time of the year to be outside. It allows us to gather together to enjoy live music; to discover new-to-us talents; to sample local restaurants; to run into friends we haven’t seen; to admire new street art; and to take a relaxed breath after a long, hot summer. Culturally and seasonally-speaking, Life Is Beautiful is a reset button.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 12 DAYS AGO