‘Devious Licks’ challenge strikes at valley schools

The dastardly “Devious Licks” TikTok challenge that has kids vandalizing school property nationwide has officially landed in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, with schools in both cities reporting damage.

Lewiston High School Resource Officer Rob Massey said three students have been charged with vandalism or theft for their alleged participation in the challenge, where students post anonymous videos of themselves vandalizing or stealing from their schools, usually in bathrooms.

“It started the week before last, but last week it really started to kick in,” Massey said. “We’re starting to see a lot of damage and thefts from bathrooms. Soap dispensers, destroying partitions by ripping them off the walls. It’s $100 to replace a soap dispenser.”

TikTok, a wildly popular social media app focused on sharing short videos, banned the trend last week and began removing Devious Licks videos. But reports of ongoing damage at schools across the nation have continued to surface.

Massey didn’t have a total estimate of damages at LHS, a $60 million campus in the Lewiston Orchards that just opened last year. But students charged so far account for between $300 and $400, he said, values that merit misdemeanor charges in Idaho. Clarkston High School Resource Officer John Morbeck said if any of his students cause damage reaching a felony level, they will be charged accordingly.

“So far, the only ones I’m aware of is we had a sink ripped off the wall here, and last Friday, we had a fire alarm pulled,” Morbeck said, noting that the alarm caused the evacuation of the school and disruption of classes.

Kids have also squirted bright-red water flavoring on toilets and walls in possibly related incidents, he added. The responsible parties are targeting restrooms because there are no surveillance cameras, but the students who allegedly pulled the fire alarm and sprayed the flavoring on walls were identified. The fire alarm incident could be treated as a criminal matter, Morbeck said, but the student hasn’t been back to school since Friday.

Morbeck said he will definitely have at least a talk with the young man when he does return to school. Both officers said some students have gotten fed up with the antics and are now turning in the perpetrators.

“The kids are actually doing the right thing,” Massey said. “One, they’re seeing the damage, and two, they’ve got no soap. This is their school, so they’re damaging their school and their parents are paying for their school through their taxes. In their second year in, you’re tearing it apart for something so stupid as putting it on social media. If we can prove what you did, we will charge you criminally.”

The students who have been identified and charged have also been subject to administrative actions at the school, Massey said, although he wasn’t able to disclose what those actions were.

Morbeck said he and CHS staff are also encouraging anyone who sees such vandalism to come forward since it is becoming such a distraction.

“They don’t even have to contact law enforcement,” he said. “Contact the principal or vice principal. If they can’t handle it in school, I’ll step in and deal with it. It just needs to stop and they need to find something better to do with their time. We’ve got a ton of things people could do instead of breaking, wrecking, demolition and anything else. Just use some common sense. Just because everyone else is doing it doesn’t mean it’s a good idea.”

LHS Principal Kevin Driskill sent an email to parents Monday night asking them to speak to their kids about the Devious Licks challenge, and to warn them about the serious consequences if they are caught. He listed suspension and restitution in addition to the possibility of criminal charges.

“A surprising number of students are taking willful and calculated measures to vandalize, steal, or damage items in bathrooms around campus,” Driskill wrote. “These acts include removing hand soap dispensers, paper towel dispensers, wasting toilet paper, and paper towels. These are all supplies/measures that we provide not only for general hygiene, but also to fight germs.”

A “lick” in the context of the Devious Licks challenge generally means “a successful theft which results in an acceptable, impressive, and rewarding payday for the protagonist,” according to the Urban Dictionary.

Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or at (208) 310-1901, ext. 2266.