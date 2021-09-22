CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mario Kart Tour – 2nd Anniversary Tour trailer

By Elias
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Sydney Tour wrapping up, racers can look forward to the 2nd Anniversary Tour arriving today. This Tour will have players racing through 8 cities to celebrate the 2 years since Mario Kart Tour’s release. Additionally, Twitter users can take advantage of the Retweet campaign on social media, which is offering coins corresponding to the number of retweets on this post multiplied by 2. Players will also receive 20 coins for each photo shared.

