Streax Professional announces the winners of StyleProAward

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Streax Professional, the professional range for hair care, colour, and style, specially crafted for salon professionals and technicians, has announced the winners of StyleProAwards, a competition for hairstylists to demonstrate their creativity and skills and turn their passion into recognition. Stylists form every...

www.dallassun.com

globallandscapesforum.org

Announcing the winners of the #GLFAmazonia 2021 Photo Competition

Strong competition from remarkable photos illustrating the unique beauty of the Amazon Biome, and a global determination to defend it, made the jury’s final decision difficult – but the winning entries of the GLF Amazonia photo competition have been chosen!. We received an overwhelming response, with photos of exceptional quality,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
dallassun.com

Legrand India launches Living Now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Legrand India, a global leader in electrical and digital building infrastructure, announces the launch of Living Now, the revolutionary range of electric controls. Living Now design characterizes extreme purity of design and the precision of its geometries to suit all homes. It can be...
TECHNOLOGY
dallassun.com

Anurag Thakur announces restructuring of SAI's workforce

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday chaired the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) 55th Governing Body Meeting, his first, since taking over the Sports Ministry earlier this year. The meeting was attended by the Minister of State (MoS)...
INDIA
stevivor.com

PAX AUS 2021 Indie Showcase winners announced

PAX AUS organisers today released the list of PAX AUS 2021 Indie Showcase winners, and we’ve got them all here for you below. “It’s our honour to introduce you to the winners of the PAX Aus 2021 Indie Showcase,” ReedPOP said in a press release. “Collecting ten of the best new games from independent developers across Australia and New Zealand, the showcase holds, for the very first time, homegrown tabletop titles in addition to the digital darlings historically included.”
VIDEO GAMES
dallassun.com

India's first ESG-focused start-up venture program ONE

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The female founders of Germany-based JUST DAMN RIGHT, Nadine Bruder, and of India-based The Public Policy Advocates (PeoPLe)AdvocateFounder - Cornellia Chambers, Pritika Kumar, are pleased to announce their collaboration on ONE in India - an early-stage, ESG-focused start-up venture program to support impact-driven founders who blend sustainability, disruptive technologies, and game-changing solutions to help solve India's most pressing challenges.
BUSINESS
Digital Camera World

Nikon announces winners of its $4,500 Photo Contest

The winners of the 2020-21 Nikon Photo Contest have been announced, with Grand Prize awards for photo and short film categories each winning ¥500,000 (approximately $4,565 / £3,348 / AU$6,300). Other prizes on offer included mirrorless Nikon Z-series cameras and lenses. The recipient of the photo competition Grand Prize was...
PHOTOGRAPHY
cineuropa.org

The Nordisk Panorama announces its winners

Despite uncertainty about the future (see the news), the Nordisk Panorama made a triumphant return to a live format between 16 and 21 September in the Swedish city of Malmö. The festival, dedicated to shorts and documentaries emanating from the likes of Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland and Norway, provided audiences with a fulsome selection of films as well as a packed industry programme for the healthy number of film professionals in attendance. After a successful six-day event, the winners of Nordisk Panorama were announced at an event held at Malmö City Hall on Tuesday night.
MOVIES
dallassun.com

Two new IPL teams to be announced on Oct 25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday confirmed that two new teams for the tournament will be announced on October 25. The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League met on Tuesday and it was announced that a day after...
SPORTS
dallassun.com

ElasticRun appoints Shailendra Narang as Director

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): ElasticRun on Tuesday announced the appointment of Shailendra Narang, as Director, Kredit Business. In this role, Shailendra will be responsible for building the rural credit business, bringing in solutions focused on improving the credit access for the underserved and unbanked rural kirana merchants. The...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

These Companies Are Making It Easy to Book a Single Room on a Luxury Charter

The opportunity to reserve a single room on a charter yacht is rare, but there are companies that specialize in the service. “Couples or singles interested in expeditions, rather than a specific yacht, tend to be our clients,” says Tamsin Vaughan, director of yacht expeditions for EYOS, a UK firm that zeroes in on luxury travel to extreme and off-the-grid destinations. “We go places where they wouldn’t charter yachts by themselves.” The 236-foot Nansen Explorer, a seven-stateroom yacht with a bar, lounge and gym, will host an EYOS charter in Antarctica this winter. Kayaking around glaciers and hiking snow-covered slopes are...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

CB Scientific, Inc. (CBSC) Announces the Launch of Direct-to-Consumer Heart Wellness Check-Up Program in Bangkok, Thailand

Mango Wellness Co., Ltd. and My Cardia Thailand Co., Ltd. to begin new remote cardiac monitoring service through pharmacies and clinics in the greater Bangkok market. ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / CB Scientific. Inc. (OTC PINK:CBSC) ('CBSC' or the 'Company'), a provider of remote ECG cardiac monitoring products and services (my-Cam™ monitor and my-Cardia™ cloud-based software portal), both domestically and internationally, today announces the official launch of the 'Heart Wellness Check-Up' program in Bangkok, Thailand through their authorized distributor Mango Wellness and My Cardia Thailand. This new B2C remote program is being offered to consumers in partnership with 26 participating pharmacies and medical clinics in the greater Bangkok area. Using CBSC's proprietary my-Cam™ remote cardiac event monitor and its unique features will help customers deal with heart-related issues and their well-being while dealing with Covid 19 and the quarantine requirements in Thailand. The 'Heart Wellness Check-Up' program offers a hassle-free 10-day monitoring period that is delivered directly to the consumers' home, remotely, without the need to make multiple trips to hospitals or clinics for evaluation or screening. ECG heart rhythm episodes can be transmitted directly to the My Cardia™ propriety cloud-based software portal, anywhere, and at any time using the My Cardia smartphone app on the customer's iOS or Android phone or tablet through a cellular or Wi-Fi connection.
HEALTH
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Dice Ticketing Platform Raises $122 Million; Warner Music Strikes Partnership With Twitch

Ticketing platform Dice has raised up to to $122 million in Series C funding in a round was led by new investor, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with follow on investments from Tony Fadell’s Future Shape, Blisce, French entrepreneur Xavier Niel, Mirabaud Private Equity, Cassius and Evolution. “We believe DICE’s technology has the capacity to transform the future of live entertainment,” said Yanni Pipilis, Managing Partner for SoftBank Investment Advisers. “Alongside the flexibility and security of seamless ticketing, the platform connects fans, artists and venues in a completely new way… We are excited to partner with DICE to help create remarkable event...
MUSIC
The Independent

Qatar Airways says losses reach $4.1 billion amid pandemic

Qatar Airways announced on Monday that it suffered a more than $4 billion loss in revenues over the last year, as lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for long-haul travel. The major loss, which the state-owned airline largely attributed to the grounding of its Airbus A380 and A330 wide-body jets, highlights the dramatic toll of the pandemic on the industry. Even so, the airline reported an increase in earnings to $1.6 billion before taxes and other costs compared to the previous year. The long-haul carrier based in the energy-rich Gulf Arab state of Qatar nonetheless praised its resilience in the face of the fast-spreading virus variants still racing around the globe, noting that its operational loss of $288 million stood at 7% less than the year before. The airline acknowledged receiving a $3 billion lifeline from the Qatari government as it struggled with virus restrictions. The other two biggest carriers in the region that depend on lucrative long-haul routes, Dubai-based Emirates and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, also posted significant losses over the past year.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Dubai Expo to welcome millions in biggest event since pandemic

Millions of people will begin converging on Dubai this week as the Covid-delayed Expo 2020, the world's biggest event since the pandemic, finally unveils its gleaming pavilions in the desert. Workers were putting the final touches on infrastructure and facilities at the site this week as the clock ticked down to the delayed launch.
WORLD
dallassun.com

T Stamp Inc Announces Half-Year Results

Growth continues with strong operational performance as Trust Stamp moves into a weighted fourth quarter with a matured sales pipeline and capital resource generation. ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAI, Euronext Growth:AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use across multiple sectors, today announces its audited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 ('H1 2021').
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

Singer Swapnali Gaikwad's tribute to veteran singer

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): There is no other devotion like devoting yourself to art, especially Music. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has devoted her entire life to this Music and became the nightingale of India; she has been an inspiration for many. Latur's singer Swapnali Gaikwad idolizes Bharat Ratna...
MUSIC
dallassun.com

Mineplex Marks Its First Anniversary in Dubai

More than 150 Guests Lauded the Successful Launch of the Blockchain and Its Stable Performance Round the Year. DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Recently, Mineplex has celebrated its maiden year at Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in Dubai. The unprecedented CrossFi Mineplex placed the feather of success in its cap by launching and operating the blockchain by indicating stability in its PLEX token during the hard hit days of the crypto market.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Dpad All Set to Incubate 1000 Underprivileged Startup Founders Building Defi, Social Token Products

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / With the aim of boosting the $10 Billion Blockchain startups investment market, Dpad is gearing up to incubate 1000 new projects from all over the world. Dpad is an initiative by early Bitcoin maximalists of 2013 and crypto entrepreneurs who have built popular crypto products in the past. With the Dpad ecosystem, the founders will get a strong alumni network that will help in their growth.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

At TLOI's on-ground engagement Dr. Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/SRV Media): "We need to invigorate the ecosystem in this country, promote start-ups and make our public sectors, science, and technology establishments come closer to the ground reality and become accountable and responsive to the needs of the changing world and changing innovators," said Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog at the first on-ground engagement of Thought Leaders of India.
INDIA
dallassun.com

Merck Foundation provides 100 new Cardiovascular preventive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Kinshasa [Democratic Republic of the Congo], September 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marks World Heart Day 2021 in partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Medical Societies, and Academia, through their long-term commitment towards building Cardiovascular preventive care capacity in Africa, Asia and beyond.
CHARITIES

