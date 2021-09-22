Wind Advisory issued for Acadia, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Iberia, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 15:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-22 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Acadia; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; West Cameron WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.