Jamaican Grill opening 4th branch in Mangilao

Owners and lifelong friends Syam Namballa and Mahi Reddy announce the grand opening of America’s first Ayurvedic herbal restaurant and cocktail lounge right here in Center City, Philadelphia. Ancient Spirits and Grille will officially open its doors at 1726 Chestnut Street on Friday, September 17th, with a special grand opening party from 5:00pm to 10:00pm. The three-story, 7,000 square feet, 150-seat dining destination offers contemporary European cuisine inspired by Auyervedic and herbal elements. The service and chef-driven concept highlights organic and herbal-based offerings with the beloved Executive Chef Chris Tavares formerly of Davio’s. The menu will feature creative and beautifully presented dishes with ample vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Guests are invited to take a short survey on their phones that creates a special customized menu based on body type, metabolic energy and dietary restrictions. Namballa and Reddy combine their decades of experience in the tech, travel and restaurant sectors for this unique restaurant retreat that blends together wellness, lavishness and modern technology. From the bar, look for over 50 carefully sourced organic and biodynamic wines, 12 hand-crafted to order cocktails with herbal flavors and local ingredients, two dozen beers by draft, can and bottle, and inventive seasonal mocktails. It is located in the heart of Rittenhouse, and is ideal for date night, girls night, special occasions, business dinners, parties and so much more. This Instagram paradise is open seven days a week, Sunday to Thursday, for dinner, from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, and Friday and Saturday, for lunch from 11:30am to 2:30pm and dinner from 5:00pm to 11:00pm. Launch services include dine-in, take-out, delivery, indoor dining and outdoor dining. Delivery is available on Grubhub, Doordash and UberEats. For reservations, menus and additional information, visit www.asgphilly.com, call (215) 478 8777 and follow @ancientspiritsgrille on Instagram.

