Jamaican Grill opening 4th branch in Mangilao

By Gerry Partido
pncguam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamaican Grill, that institution in island-style dining, has opened its fourth branch in Mangilao and is holding a grill lighting ceremony this afternoon at 4 pm. The Mangilao branch marks Jamaican Grill’s fourth location and has been “a long time coming,” says co-owner Frank Kenney. The new branch is about...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Jamaican Grill
