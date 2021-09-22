CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan resisting International commitments on blasphemy

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], September 22 (ANI): The increasing cases of blasphemy registered in Pakistan continues to be a cause of concern for human rights activists who have repeatedly highlighted the practice and urged world bodies, including the EU to take note of the issue, which has worsened the lives of minorities living in the country.

Related
dallassun.com

India asks Pakistan to end state-sponsored terrorism

Geneva [Switzerland], September 28 (ANI): India on Monday (local time) asked Pakistan to take credible and irreversible steps to end state-sponsored terrorism and dismantle the terrorist infrastructure in all the territories under its control. India's statement came while exercising its Right of Reply at the 48th session of the Human...
INDIA
The Independent

Woman who claimed to be next prophet after Muhammad sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan

A court in Pakistan on Monday sentenced a school principal to death on charges of blasphemy for claiming that she was a prophet. The sessions court in Lahore city also fined Salma Tanveer PKR 50,000 (£215).Tanveer was accused of distributing photocopies of her writings, where she denied the finality of prophethood. Muslims believe Muhammad is the last prophet sent by god and that there shall be no others after him. The Lahore police filed a case of blasphemy against Tanveer based on a local cleric’s complaint in 2013.In a 22-page long verdict, judge Mansoor Ahmad Qureshi said: “It is proved...
WORLD
AFP

State Dept No. 2 to visit Pakistan, India after Taliban takeover

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel next month to Pakistan and India, bitter rivals that have clashed on the way forward in Afghanistan, the State Department announced Monday. Sherman, after CIA chief Bill Burns, will be one of the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Pakistan, which has long irritated the United States over its relationship with the Taliban. Sherman will meet senior officials in Islamabad on October 7-8 after an earlier visit to New Delhi and Mumbai on October 6-7, when she will meet officials and civil society leaders and address the US-India Business council's annual "ideas summit," the State Department said. The trip comes as India, one of the top allies of the Western-backed Afghan government that collapsed last month, urges the world to pay closer attention to Pakistan's role in the turmoil.
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

Taliban has not delivered on promises, says France

New Delhi [India] September 28 (ANI): France has said it is on the same page with India on the issues pertaining to Afghanistan including potential terror threats emanating from the region. In an exclusive interview with ANI, France's envoy to India Emmanuel Lenain said that the Taliban has so far...
WORLD
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

'Pakistan was like a hired gun'

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the US war against terrorism was "disastrous" for Pakistan as Washington used Islamabad like a "hired gun" during their 20-year presence in Afghanistan. "We (Pakistan) were like a hired gun," Khan said in an interview with CNN. "We were...
WORLD
dallassun.com

European group nominates 11 Afghan women for human rights

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 28 (ANI): The Socialists and Democrats Group on Monday nominated eleven Afghan women for the 2021 Sakharov Prize in the European Parliament. This prize is the highest honour by the European Union to human rights defenders who are also the victims of human rights abuses. These Afghan...
ADVOCACY
dallassun.com

'Taliban want appointments in Afghan missions in Pakistan'

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 28 (ANI): Afghan diplomats in Pakistan have confirmed that the embassy has received a letter signed by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi about the appointments of diplomats in Afghan embassy Islamabad and Peshawar consulate, as per local media. Although Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said he would...
AFGHANISTAN
republicmonews.com

Prime Minister Imran Khan Claims Pakistan as the Victim of US International Double Standard During His Address To the UN General Assembly

In his address to United Nations General Assembly on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan implored to present Pakistan as the victim of American ungratefulness and its international double standard. He painted the US as a deserter of both Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan. In a pre-recorded speech televised during the evening,...
WORLD
The Independent

With the Taliban in control of NATO bases, arm smugglers in Pakistan’s borderlands hope business is back

As soon as the footage of the Taliban picking their way through abandoned NATO bases in Afghanistan beamed around the world,  the veteran Pakistani arms dealer started getting calls.The videos of the fighters in fatigues posing with US weapons, driving armoured cars and even flying US-made helicopters had alarmed the world. But several hundred kilometres away in neighbouring Pakistan, eyes gleamed. And sellers like Ahmad, who has spent two decades smuggling weapons from Afghanistan on special orders for his clientele, saw a glint of opportunity.“We are waiting, we are hopeful,” he tells his potential buyers enthusiastically on a video call....
WORLD
The Independent

US, Pakistan face each other again on Afghanistan threats

The Taliban s takeover of Kabul has deepened the mutual distrust between the U.S. and Pakistan two putative allies who have tangled over Afghanistan But both sides still need each other.With the Biden administration looking for new ways to stop terrorist threats in Afghanistan, it will likely look again to Pakistan, which remains critical to U.S. intelligence and national security because of its proximity to Afghanistan and connections to the Taliban leaders now in charge.Over two decades of war, American officials accused Pakistan of playing a double game by promising to fight terrorism and cooperate with Washington...
FOREIGN POLICY
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Case For Bitcoin In Pakistan

This paper is an attempt to highlight Bitcoin’s ever-increasing importance to Pakistan’s socioeconomic future. For purposes of our discussion, Bitcoin refers to the decentralized digital asset with a market capitalization of approximately $900 billion and growing as well as its blockchain-powered monetary network that enables peer-to-peer transactions without relying on a trusted intermediary.
CURRENCIES
Washington Times

Time for U.S. to unfriend Pakistan

Who’s to blame for America’s humiliating surrender in Afghanistan, the dishonorable abandonment of American citizens along with Afghans who sided with us against the Taliban and al Qaeda, the disgraceful treatment of NATO allies, and the lethal incompetence with which the retreat was carried out? The buck stops on the desk behind which Joe Biden sits. But we would be remiss to ignore the contributions of others to this historic fiasco. Prominent among them: Pakistan’s leaders.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Afghan Taliban defence minister orders crackdown on abuses

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Taliban's new defence minister has issued a rebuke over misconduct by some commanders and fighters following the movement's victory over the Western-backed government in Afghanistan last month, saying abuses would not be tolerated. Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob said in an audio message that some...
WORLD
Bismarck Tribune

Pakistan urges patience in Afghanistan

Pakistan's foreign minister says there's a lot of global talk going on about the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan but no clarity on how to move forward. So, Shah Mahmood Qureshi is proposing that the international community develop a road map leading to diplomatic recognition of the Taliban with incentives if they fulfill demands and then sit down face-to-face and discuss it with the country's leaders.
WORLD
persecution.org

Christian Youtuber Jailed for Blasphemy Tortured in Prison

According to Muhammad Kace, several prisoners, including high-ranking police officer Napoleon Bonaparte, a bribery convict, brutally tortured him behind bars. “He and several other perpetrators beat Kace. They also covered his face and body with human feces,” he said. Napoleon Bonaparte, who was once Inspector General, issued an open letter...
RELIGION
AFP

Peru's Ashaninka indigenous people remember the cruelty of war in the Amazon

The indigenous Ashaninka people of the Peruvian Amazon hope the war that saw them targeted in massacres by the Shining Path in the 1980s has died along with the violent Maoist group's leader Abimael Guzman, who was cremated last week. The leader of the Otari Ashaninka community, in the jungle region of Cusco in Pichari, remembers the war like a "sickness." David Barboza Vargas, whose village is surrounded by yuca, cacao and coca leaf plantations, was himself wounded in the violence as his people faced down the Shining Path's guns with bows and arrows. "For me, the '80s were a sickness of the Path," Barboza Vargas told AFP, wearing a colorful crown of parrot feathers and hedgehog quills.
AMERICAS
AFP

Afghanistan voiceless as annual UN meet wraps up

The UN General Assembly drew to a close Monday without speeches by Afghanistan or Myanmar after world powers intervened in disputes over who would represent the two countries. In all, speeches by leaders and representatives from all 193 UN members, apart from Afghanistan and Myanmar, will have been delivered, many focusing on international collaboration on climate change and Covid-19. prh-pdh/bgs/to/sw
WORLD

