Art center in Bedminster presents fall exhibitions

BEDMINSTER TWP. - The Center for Contemporary Art, located at 2020 Burnt Mills Road, will have two new fall exhibitions on view from Oct. 1 through Dec. 11. “Chroma Terra,” curated by John Reinking, brings together the work of 10 contemporary ceramic artists from across the country: Chris Alveshere of Missoula, Mont.; Sloane Angell of Los Angeles, Calif.; Lauren Skelly Bailey of New York, N.Y.; Wes Brown of Bloomington, Ind.; Kyle Johns of Lincoln, Neb.; Lauren Mabry of Philadelphia, Pa.; John Oles of Jacksonville, Ala.; Peter Pincus of Rochester, N.Y.; Scott Ross of Union Lake, Mich.; and Rebecca Zweibel of St. Petersburg, Fla.