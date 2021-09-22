CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic of Korea calls for UN-led era of global community

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UN needs to usher in and lead a new "era of global community", and the Republic of Korea will do all it can to support a revived world order based on solidarity and cooperation, the nation's President, Moon Jae-in, told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. "To facilitate mutually...

Related
AFP

North Korea fires 'missile', insists on right to weapons tests

Nuclear-armed North Korea fired what appeared to be a short-range missile into the sea on Tuesday, the South's military said, as Pyongyang's UN ambassador insisted it had an undeniable right to test its weapons. The device was fired from the northern province of Jagang into waters off the east coast, according to the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff, and a Japanese defence ministry spokesman told AFP it "appears to be a ballistic missile". Less than an hour later, Pyongyang's United Nations ambassador Kim Song told the UN General Assembly in New York: "Nobody can deny the right to self-defence for the DPRK", the North's official name. It is the latest in a series of mixed messages from Pyongyang, coming days after leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister Kim Yo Jong, a key adviser to her brother, dangled the prospect of an inter-Korean summit.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

N.Korea Fires Missile, Accuses U.S. of 'Double Standards'

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the central north province...
WORLD
aerotechnews.com

First-Ever U.S., Republic of Korea join for first joint repatriation ceremony

On Sept. 22, 2021, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency held its first-ever joint repatriation and wreath laying ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The strong and long-lasting partnership and shared noble effort between DPAA and the Ministry of National Defense Agency for Killed In Action Recovery and Identification to return the Korean War fallen made the ceremony possible. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation.
MILITARY
northwestgeorgianews.com

North Korea defies missile ban with launch ahead of UN speech

North Korea test-fired what appeared to be at least one ballistic missile just as its envoy was preparing to address the United Nations, in a pointed gesture of defiance against international resolutions meant to prevent such launches. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectile was fired at 6:40...
MILITARY
The Independent

Japan's next PM must work quickly on virus, economy, China

The stakes are high as Japanese governing party members vote Wednesday for four candidates seeking to replace Yoshihide Suga as prime minister. The next leader must address a pandemic-battered economy, a newly empowered military operating in a dangerous neighborhood, crucial ties with an inward-focused ally, Washington and tense security standoffs with an emboldened China and its ally North Korea For the long-governing Liberal Democratic Party that often chooses its leaders in backroom negotiations, this election promises to be wide open. Because of the party's control of parliament, its leader will become prime minister.Whoever wins, the party desperately...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

G20 summit on Afghanistan planned today

Moscow [Russia], September 28 (ANI): Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said that the summit of the Group of Twenty (G20) on Afghanistan is scheduled to be held on Tuesday. Vershinin told TASS, "On September 28, as far as I remember, thereabout."However, he did not respond to the question about...
POLITICS
The Independent

S. Korean leader's review of ban on eating dog meat welcomed

Animal rights groups on Tuesday welcomed the South Korean president's offer to look into banning consumption of dog meat.Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea. Restaurants that serve it are a dwindling business here as younger people find dog meat a less appetizing dining option. But some people oppose a ban as a surrender to Western pressure.During a meeting with his prime minister on Monday, President Moon Jae-in asked “if it’s time to carefully consider” a ban, according to his office. It's unclear when a review would take place and when or whether a ban...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK says it has seen ships breaching North Korea sanctions

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain said on Sunday it had collected evidence of multiple ships from various nationalities apparently breaching United Nations sanctions against North Korea which ban the sale of fuel to the country. British frigate HMS Richmond has been taking part in UN sanctions enforcement operations in...
WORLD
The Guardian

Kim Jong-un’s sister says North Korea open to talks with South if Seoul shows ‘respect’

The influential sister of North Korea’s leader said that an inter-Korean summit could take place, but only if mutual “respect” and “impartiality” are guaranteed. The statement on Saturday was the second in two days by Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un’s sister and key adviser. She had on Friday urged Seoul to end its “hostile policies” towards Pyongyang after South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in called for the declaration of an official end to the state of war with the North.
WORLD
The Independent

South Korea urges North to restore hotlines for any talks

South Korea on Sunday urged North Korea to restore dormant communication hotlines, a day after the North repeated an offer to open conditional talks.The North might be seeking to extract concessions about two weeks after it raised tensions by carrying out its first missile tests in six months. North Korea has twice reached out to South Korea saying it’s open to talks if conditions are met. Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Saturday the two Koreas can take steps toward reconciliation if South Korea abandons “hostile polices” and “double-dealing standards.”...
POLITICS
New York Post

Kim Jong Un’s sister says North Korea open to ending war if conditions met

North Korea is open to officially ending the Korean War if the South ends its “hostile policies,” according to the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Kim Yo-jong made her unexpected statement in response to a renewed call from the South to officially end the long conflict, the BBC reported Friday.
POLITICS
Place
Asia
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

EXPLAINER: Why North Korea wants sanctions lifted first

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Days after outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in made possibly his last ambitious push to diplomatically resolve the standoff over North Korea's nuclear program, the North on Friday rejected his call for a declaration ending the Korean War, making it clear it has no interest in political statements unless they bring badly needed relief from crippling economic sanctions. Nuclear diplomacy between the U.S. and North Korea has stalled over disagreements over a relaxation of the U.S.-led sanctions in exchange for steps toward denuclearization by the North.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Trilateral Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi and Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participated in a trilateral ministerial with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu today in New York City on the margins of the UN General Assembly. The Secretary and the Foreign Ministers highlighted the global scope of U.S.-Japan-ROK cooperation based upon our shared values, as well as our commitment to preserving and promoting regional peace, stability, and prosperity.  The discussion included ways to deepen cooperation between our countries through multilateral efforts to tackle the pressing global challenges, such as combatting the climate crisis and securing supply chains. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to continued consultation and cooperation with the ROK and Japan in working toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.  Secretary Blinken also called for an immediate end to the violence in Burma and urged the Burmese regime to release all those unjustly detained and restore Burma’s path to democracy.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

South Korea: new kid on the SLBM block

Missile test headlines on the Korean peninsula are almost invariably about the nuclear-armed North, but this week the South fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile of its own as it rapidly scales up its military capabilities. Space rockets and military missiles use similar engine technology -- a correlation previously exploited by the North when it carried out what it said were satellite launches and others called disguised missile tests.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea launches two ballistic missiles toward Japan; missiles land in international waters between Japan, Korean Peninsula

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles off the nation’s coast toward Japan Wednesday, leading Japan’s prime minister to condemn the move as “absolutely outrageous.”. In a statement released Wednesday, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement that it is “aware of the missile launch and are consulting closely with our...
WORLD
newscentermaine.com

Japan, US, South Korea call on North Korea to return to arms talks

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's Note: The video above is from May 2021. Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea urged North Korea on Tuesday to return to talks over its missile and nuclear development, a day after it announced it successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles, indicating an advancement of its military capabilities.
POLITICS

