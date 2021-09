Amazon announced Tuesday that it is lobbying the U.S. government to legalize cannabis federally. “Given our previous support for legalizing cannabis at the federal level, as well as expunging certain criminal records and investing in impacted businesses and communities, Amazon recently announced our support for, and began actively lobbying on, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement act of 2021 (MORE Act),” the company said in a press release. “We are also pleased to endorse the recently introduced Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act.”

