PM Modi departs for three-day visit to US

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a three-day visit to the United States on Wednesday where he will address the UN General Assembly and attend the Quad Summit as well as hold a bilateral meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

AFP

State Dept No. 2 to visit Pakistan, India after Taliban takeover

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel next month to Pakistan and India, bitter rivals that have clashed on the way forward in Afghanistan, the State Department announced Monday. Sherman, after CIA chief Bill Burns, will be one of the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Pakistan, which has long irritated the United States over its relationship with the Taliban. Sherman will meet senior officials in Islamabad on October 7-8 after an earlier visit to New Delhi and Mumbai on October 6-7, when she will meet officials and civil society leaders and address the US-India Business council's annual "ideas summit," the State Department said. The trip comes as India, one of the top allies of the Western-backed Afghan government that collapsed last month, urges the world to pay closer attention to Pakistan's role in the turmoil.
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

Taliban has not delivered on promises, says France

New Delhi [India] September 28 (ANI): France has said it is on the same page with India on the issues pertaining to Afghanistan including potential terror threats emanating from the region. In an exclusive interview with ANI, France's envoy to India Emmanuel Lenain said that the Taliban has so far...
WORLD
New York State
hawaiitelegraph.com

PM Modi returns to New Delhi after concluding US visit

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday returned to New Delhi after concluding his three-day US visit, where he addressed the United Nations General Assembly and attended the first in-person Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) Summit. Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jai Prakash Nadda along with...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

PM Modi's visit to US very successful: FS Shringla

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to the United States has been very successful and comprehensive, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi address to the General Assembly marks the culmination of a very successful and very comprehensive tour...
WORLD
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Ajit Doval
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Narendra Modi
dallassun.com

PM Modi arrives in New York for final leg of US visit

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening (local time) arrived in New York, where he is scheduled to address the 76th session of UNGA tomorrow. He left from Washington earlier in the day after holding a meeting with President Joe Biden and attending the...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi's US visit gives new momentum to bilateral ties

New York/Washington [US], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to the US since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic saw the bilateral ties getting new momentum with Quad leaders announcing ambitious initiatives during their first in-person meeting to take forward their vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific and meet 21st-century challenges.
WORLD
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
houstonmirror.com

India, US 'natural partners', says PM Modi

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): Pointing out similar values and geopolitical interests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India and the US are "natural partners" and asserted that coordination and cooperation between both countries were also increasing. PM Modi's remarks came in a joint press conference with US...
WORLD
HuffingtonPost

Jen Psaki Blames Boris Johnson For Upsetting The Press At Biden Meeting

The White House has pointed the finger at U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson for causing upset among journalists during his U.S. trip. The prime minister was in the Oval Office during a meeting with President Joe Biden on Tuesday when he suddenly decided to take questions from two British journalists – White House aides then cut him off mid-sentence.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi invites Kamala to visit India

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised US Vice President Kamala Harris as a "source of inspiration" while extending an invitation to her to visit India. PM Modi met US Vice President Kamala Harris here, a day ahead of his highly anticipated bilateral meet with...
WORLD
Afghanistan
World
Place
New Delhi, IN
United Nations
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
Terrorism
stlouisnews.net

'Diaspora is our strength' says PM Modi on US warm welcome

Washington [US], September 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Indian diaspora as the country's "strength" as he landed here on a three-day visit to the United States. Modi who was welcomed at the Joint Base Andrews here by members of the Indian American community took to Twitter to...
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

PM Modi expresses gratitude to US

Washington [US] September 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his gratitude to the US for extending help when the country was hit by the second wave of COVID-19 earlier this year. PM Modi met US Vice President Kamala Harris here, a day ahead of his highly anticipated...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi's flight to US will avoid Afghanistan

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's non-stop flight to the US on Wednesday will fly over Pakistan's airspace to avoid Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a three-day visit to the United States on Wednesday where he will address the UN General...
POLITICS
hawaiitelegraph.com

PM Modi to leave for US tomorrow

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for the United States tomorrow morning and return to India on Sept 26. The main elements of the program will be the first in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden, QUAD leaders meet and United Nations General Assembly session, said Foreign Secretary HV Shringla at a press conference.
POLITICS

