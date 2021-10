Karanyi Sounds releases Cinema Pro cinematic collection 20/09/21. Karanyi Sounds tells us that Cinema Pro is a high-quality instrument pack containing 4 Kontakt instruments for various music genres and 1 expansion pack. They say that it has everything needed for cinematic scores and even more. A spokesperson told us, "Ranging from epic soundscapes to delicate atmospheric underscores, from percussive vibes to endless drones, from traditional sounds to modern abstract instruments, Cinema Pro is an essential tool for professional composers and producers. It includes our best selling cinematic instrument: Continuo, together with Continuo 2 and the Dark Energy expansion, plus we added our Budapest Abstract series: Vibes and Marimba."

