WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – There was a roaring Hoggard crowd for Ashley’s visit to Shelia Boles Gym. But the Hoggard faithful was not enough to help pull the Vikings through. Ashley swept Hoggard in thee games, 25-23 25-19 25-17. According to Tim Hower with Coastal Preps, Marlee Cook had 7 assists, 4 kills and 5 aces. Annalyse Askew had 8 kills and 4 aces, and 3 aces for Savannah Cook. Ashley as a team served 16 aces.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO