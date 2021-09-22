Happenings

The League of Women Voters of Moscow will present “Climate Change: How the League of Women Voters is Taking Action” at NOON TODAY via Zoom. The program will feature Diz Swift, co-chairwoman of the League of Women Voters U.S. Climate Interest Group. This program is presented as part of the LWVM’s semester of Speaker Forums. In the interest of public health, all forums will be presented virtually. A link to the Zoom event can be found on the LWVM’s website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow, or on the League’s Facebook event page.