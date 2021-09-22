CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Sanctions are US way of war, Iranian President at UN

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his speech to the high-level General Debate at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi called for an end to United States sanctions against his country, describing them as a method of waging war. Mr. Raisi described the presence of the United States in the...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Israeli PM denounces Iran, ignores Palestinians in UN speech

Israel’s new prime minister appealed to the international community Monday to stand together against Iran accusing Tehran of marching toward the development of a nuclear weapon and threatening to act alone if the world does not take action.In his maiden speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Naftali Bennett made no mention of Israel's decadeslong conflict with the Palestinians and instead sought to portray Iran as a menace to global security.“Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment, and so has our tolerance,” he said. “Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning.”After four inconclusive elections in two years,...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Isil#Sanctions Against Iran#Palestinians#Iranian#The Un General Assembly#Isis Isil#Zionist#Muslims#Christians#Jews
NBC Philadelphia

Iranian President Raisi Lambasts U.S. at First UN Speech, Biden Proposes Compliance to Nuclear Deal

The speech, delivered remotely in a pre-recorded video message late Tuesday, marked a significantly harsher tone than that of Raisi's predecessor Hassan Rouhani. "The United States remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon. We are working with the P5+1 to engage Iran diplomatically and seek a return to the JCPOA," Biden said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Iran’s president slams US in first speech to UN as leader

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s new president slammed U.S. sanctions imposed on his nation as a mechanism of war, using his first U.N address since his swearing-in to forcefully call out Washington’s policies in the region and the growing political schism within America. President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

Iranian-American activists press Biden to be tough on Iran’s new president in UN speech

Several hundred Iranian-American activists have signed a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to strike an aggressive tone against Iran’s new president when the US leader delivers his first address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next week.In the letter shared with The Independent, just over 400 Iranian-Americans across a wide range of fields wrote that Mr Biden should state that Ebrahim Raisi should “should stand trial before international tribunals for crimes against humanity”, in particular his role in a series of state-sponsored executions of thousands of political dissidents in 1988.The letter also urges the US president...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Russia and China call for urgent embrace of Taliban despite west’s Afghanistan misgivings

Russia, China and Pakistan called for the speedy and unqualified integration of Taliban-run Afghanistan into the global economy during a trade and security summit meant to bolster an alliance of Eurasian nations in the face of western powers.The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a trade and security alliance originally formed by China, Russia and some of the former Soviet Union states 20 years ago, also announced the induction of Iran into its fold as its ninth full-fledged member, a rebuff of United States-led efforts to isolate and pressure Tehran over its nuclear and missile programmes and support for armed groups in...
POLITICS
Fox News

Hezbollah supplies Iranian fuel to Lebanon — despite US sanctions

Dozens of trucks carrying Iranian diesel arrived in Lebanon on Thursday, the first in a series of deliveries organized by the militant Hezbollah. The powerful group operates independently from Lebanese authorities, which are struggling to deal with a crippling energy crisis. The overland delivery through neighboring Syria violates U.S. sanctions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Biden says US is closing era of ‘relentless war’ in speech to UN

Joe Biden believes the US is closing a period of “relentless war” and opening one of “relentless diplomacy” after the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. During a speech at the UN General Assembly, the president also suggested nations should look for new ways to “renew and defend democracy”. “We’ve ended...
U.S. POLITICS
fox4news.com

Biden says US 'not seeking a new Cold War' during UN address

NEW YORK - President Joe Biden appealed to the world’s nations during his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday to move quickly to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and other issues — while declaring that the U.S. is "not seeking a new Cold War" amid tensions with China.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Pentagon leaders to face Congress on Afghan pullout decision

In their first public testimony since the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, top Pentagon leaders will face sharp questions in Congress about the chaotic pullout and the Taliban s rapid takeover of the country.Republicans in particular have intensified their attacks on President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all troops out of Afghanistan by Aug. 30, saying it left the U.S. more vulnerable to terrorism. They are demanding more details on the suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 13 American service members in the final days of the withdrawal.Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley chairman of...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

State Dept No. 2 to visit Pakistan, India after Taliban takeover

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel next month to Pakistan and India, bitter rivals that have clashed on the way forward in Afghanistan, the State Department announced Monday. Sherman, after CIA chief Bill Burns, will be one of the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Pakistan, which has long irritated the United States over its relationship with the Taliban. Sherman will meet senior officials in Islamabad on October 7-8 after an earlier visit to New Delhi and Mumbai on October 6-7, when she will meet officials and civil society leaders and address the US-India Business council's annual "ideas summit," the State Department said. The trip comes as India, one of the top allies of the Western-backed Afghan government that collapsed last month, urges the world to pay closer attention to Pakistan's role in the turmoil.
FOREIGN POLICY
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Jewish Press

Afghanistan and Its Implications for Israel and the Palestinians

In May 2000, following massive pressure from left-wing organizations and after failing to reach an agreement with Syria and Hezbollah, PM Ehud Barak ordered the hasty withdrawal of the IDF from south Lebanon. Israel’s local ally—the South Lebanese Army, the establishment and maintenance of which had cost millions of dollars—collapsed and was unable to hold out against Hezbollah. Eighteen years of Israeli military presence ended in a frightened and confused retreat.
MIDDLE EAST
IBTimes

US Threatens New Sanctions Over Northern Ethiopia War

US President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order allowing for sanctions against the warring parties in northern Ethiopia if they fail to commit to a negotiated settlement. In a statement, Biden called the 10-month-old war in the Tigray region a tragedy and said: "I am appalled by the...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy