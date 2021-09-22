CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan: Opposition lashed PTI for unprecedented inflation

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan] September 22 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government saying that the ruling party has drowned the country's economy under debts. He also lashed out at the Imran Khan government over the "unprecedented level" of...

www.dallassun.com

