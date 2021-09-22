Ireland Selects ‘Foscadh’ (‘Shelter’) As International Oscar Entry

The Irish Film & Television Academy ( IFTA ) has picked Irish-Language feature Foscadh ( Shelter ) as this year’s entry for the International Oscar race.

Written and directed by Seán Breathnach, the pic stars Dónall Ó Héalai ( Arracht ), Fionnuala Flaherty ( An Klondike ), and Cillian O’Gairbhí ( Blood ) in a story based on characters in Donal Ryan’s novel The Thing About December. The plot follows naïve recluse John Cunliffe who is suddenly propelled into manhood at the age of 28. When his overprotective parents pass away, friendless John inherits mountain land that is in the way of a lucrative wind-farm development, and he is forced to navigate the choppy waters of romance, trust and vengeance for the first time.

Producer is Paddy Hayes ( Cumar: A Galway Rhapsody ), whose father Tom Hayes was nominated for an Oscar 50 years ago for the documentary Cradle Of Genius. The film is produced by Hayes’ Magamedia and premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh in 2021, winning Best Irish First Feature.

The entry was selected by IFTA’s 2022 Selection Committee: director Aisling Walsh ( Maudie ), actor Owen McDonnell, ( Killing Eve ), cinematographer Kate McCullough ( Normal People ), producer Martina Niland ( Sing Street ), actress Fionnula Flanagan ( The Guard ) and Paul Young, CEO of the five-time Oscar-nominated Irish Animation company Cartoon Saloon ( Wolfwalkers ). The Committee was chaired by Academy CEO Áine Moriarty.

Here’s the film’s new international trailer: