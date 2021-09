Natural gas markets have gapped higher to kick off the trading session on Monday, and then shot straight up in the air. At this point in time, the market looks as if it is trying to break out to the upside yet again, showing signs of going parabolic yet again. At this point, natural gas markets continue to see a lot of pressure to the upside due to the fact that the European Union cannot find nearly enough supply, and therefore it is driving prices through the roof.

