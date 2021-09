To the surprise of nobody, Disney and Lucasfilm are keeping very quiet about the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series. Ewan McGregor had to lie about it for years. They're not going to tell us anything. So, we're left to extrapolate what we can when some poor actors try to say nothing, while saying something, during press junkets. Luckily, Sung Kang recently spilled some tea during an interview. And it's substantial! Relatively speaking. His character, who does not yet have a name, is going to have a lightsaber!

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO