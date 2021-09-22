ListenFirst Named As Member Of The Twitter Official Partner Program
Entrance into the exclusive program confirms ListenFirst as one of the best tools for brands to get more value out of Twitter. ListenFirst, the premier enterprise social analytics solution, today announced it has been added to the Twitter Official Partner Program (TOPP). Partnership in the invite only TOPP program is reserved for companies that have a proven track record of customer success in using Twitter’s Developer Platform to provide brands with outstanding products.martechseries.com
