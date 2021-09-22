CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Radnor Lake Loop In Nashville Takes You From The Woods To The Lake And Back

By Meghan Kraft
Only In Tennessee
Only In Tennessee
 7 days ago

Nashville is definitely a city known for its nightlife and coffee-infused mornings and beautiful, if sporadic weather throughout the year, but it’s also nestled right in the midst of Tennessee’s lush mid-state. If you live in the city or you find yourself visiting, we’d recommend stopping at Radnor Lake, a natural area located just on Nashville’s outskirts. Radnor Lake Trail, the most popular hiking trail in the park, offers a myriad of views that will keep you enthralled from your starting point to its end.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37etRT_0c46pPPh00
Brent Jernigan - AllTrails
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntV2j_0c46pPPh00
Chris Bartley - AllTrails
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLEh5_0c46pPPh00
Alana LeBlanc - AllTrails
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20It74_0c46pPPh00
Myranda Marzocco - AllTrails
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIJHA_0c46pPPh00
Myranda Marzocco - AllTrails
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URtY9_0c46pPPh00
Kerry Barber - AllTrails
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gU78p_0c46pPPh00
Brent Jernigan - AllTrails

You can find out more about the Radnor Lake Loop both at AllTrails and the official Tennessee state park website.

Enjoy all the fun of Nashville with an afternoon spent on a pontoon on the lake!

Address: Radnor Lake State Park, 1160 Otter Creek Rd, Nashville, TN 37220, USA

