Jefferson County, TX

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 15:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-22 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson; Orange WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

alerts.weather.gov

