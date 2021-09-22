Flash Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Floyd, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Patrick FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SURRY, SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL, SOUTHWESTERN FLOYD AND SOUTHWESTERN PATRICK COUNTIES At 300 AM EDT, Rainfall has decreased considerably during the last hour or so within the warned area. However, 4 to 6 inches of rain fell across much of eastern Surry County, including Mt. Airy, Pilot Mountain, Ararat, Groundhog Mountain, and Laurel Fork. Additional rainfall in the next several hours is expected to be 1 inch or less. However, considerable flooding has been reported in the eastern part of Surry county since midnight. The Ararat River is near flood at Ararat. Flooding and flash flooding remains likely. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mount Airy... Flat Rock Pilot Mountain... Ararat Cana... Fancy Gap Toast This includes the following streams and drainages Ararat River and Archies Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED