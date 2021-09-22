"Late Night Lamonte" lifts Giants over Padres 6-5

The Cardinals continued their weekend series against the Padres on Saturday, with Adam Wainwright starting the second game of the set against Yu Darvish. Wainwright wasn’t his sharpest, but the two runs he gave up were the result of a lot of soft, consecutive singles that found holes in the infield in the fourth inning. He settled back in afterward and held the Padres in check through six, after which the bullpen did its job and held the Friars scoreless. The strike zone on the evening was absurdly wide, extending three to four inches off the outside corner for right-handed hitters. Darvish took full advantage and pounded the outside corner of the zone, giving the Cards’ hitters fits as he struck out nine through seven innings. But things fell apart for San Diego in the eighth when Emilio Pagan relieved Darvish. Pagan gave up a sac fly to Edman and a two-run bomb to Tyler O’Neill as the Cards rallied late to snatch a 3-2 victory.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO