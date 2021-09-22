CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Late Night Lamonte" lifts Giants over Padres 6-5

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (AP) — “Late Night LaMonte" struck again for the San Francisco Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr. singled over leaping All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the ninth inning to bring in the go-ahead run and the Giants beat the staggering San Diego Padres 6-5 Tuesday night to keep a one-game lead in the NL West.

