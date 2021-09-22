When Can I Move In?

Design: Gibbs Design & Build | Photos: Chad Zellner. I’m often asked how I’d describe my personal style, and lately I’ve been responding “casual luxury”. I’m of the firm belief that a home is meant to be truly lived in and it’s always my goal to ensure that every space I touch feels sumptuous and luxurious, but not overly precious. It’s always such a pleasure when I stumble upon designers that share the same sentiment, and based on what I’ve seen from Gibbs Design & Build, I’m willing to bet they’re on the same page… Their work is absolutely luxurious, inspiring by all measures, and yet I want to crawl into each image and cozy up with a good book (a win in my eyes). Take a peek at this beautiful home, and let me know if you feel the same.

