When Can I Move In?
Okay, okay, okay, so I know I said last week that if it were up to me that home from Hudson Valley would be my “fall home” (here, if you missed it), but then I stumbled upon this one, and I feel like I might have to change my tune. Jean Stoffer, the designers behind this beauty, reins queen when it comes to interiors, and this incredible home is of no exception. I love that it feels moody, yet bright and airy in the same breath, a contrast that’s not easy to accomplish. It’s design perfection through and through, and I find a new detail to love at every turn.www.jacquelynclark.com
Comments / 0