CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

When Can I Move In?

jacquelynclark.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, okay, okay, so I know I said last week that if it were up to me that home from Hudson Valley would be my “fall home” (here, if you missed it), but then I stumbled upon this one, and I feel like I might have to change my tune. Jean Stoffer, the designers behind this beauty, reins queen when it comes to interiors, and this incredible home is of no exception. I love that it feels moody, yet bright and airy in the same breath, a contrast that’s not easy to accomplish. It’s design perfection through and through, and I find a new detail to love at every turn.

www.jacquelynclark.com

Comments / 0

Related
jacquelynclark.com

This Home is Both Casual and Luxurious: A Massive Win in Our Eyes

Design: Gibbs Design & Build | Photos: Chad Zellner. I’m often asked how I’d describe my personal style, and lately I’ve been responding “casual luxury”. I’m of the firm belief that a home is meant to be truly lived in and it’s always my goal to ensure that every space I touch feels sumptuous and luxurious, but not overly precious. It’s always such a pleasure when I stumble upon designers that share the same sentiment, and based on what I’ve seen from Gibbs Design & Build, I’m willing to bet they’re on the same page… Their work is absolutely luxurious, inspiring by all measures, and yet I want to crawl into each image and cozy up with a good book (a win in my eyes). Take a peek at this beautiful home, and let me know if you feel the same.
INTERIOR DESIGN
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING
abc23.com

Area Family Loses Battle With COVID-19

“No matter how bad of a day I was having or the kids she always found a positive light. She was a free spirit.”. That’s what Ryan Lauf of Johnstown said about his wife, Whitney. They were together for over 10 years, with 4 little ones (all under the age...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Photos
103.5 KISSFM

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Indy100

Rats ‘the size of cats’ reportedly invading homes through toilets

Large rats “the size of cats” have reportedly been invading homes in England by climbing up through toilets.ACE Pest Control boss Andrew Dellbridge told Norwich Evening News that rats are getting “bigger and braver” since lockdown."I was called out to one job in Norwich and the customer could barely speak, she was in so much shock,” he said. "She’d been using the bathroom and heard a noise. She looked down and it was in the toilet bowl. And this is happening more and more frequently."He also heard from a couple who were driven out of their home by the...
ANIMALS
Online Rocket

Easy Things To Forget To Pack When Moving

Moving is a stressful endeavor, and the human mind doesn’t always handle stress well. In fact, our memory functions below optimal capacity when flooded with cortisol, the stress hormone. It’s no wonder that we forget small details amid the busiest and most hectic days of our lives, like moving days. Learn about a few easy things to forget to pack when moving.
INDUSTRY
96krock.com

Can I Go To The Bathroom?

Junior has a problem with Stan. We discuss the horrible rain that we had to deal with. We break the news of Norm Macdonald’s Death. Mike From Absolute Law joins us. A Florida Man holds up traffic by twerking. Name That Movie. And more…
ENTERTAINMENT
washingtonnewsday.com

Everything I wish someone had told me when I first moved to Liverpool as a fresher.

Everything I wish someone had told me when I first moved to Liverpool as a fresher. Freshers will be held every night next week, which is my favorite time of the year. Unfortunately, I won’t be a student for the first time in four years, therefore I won’t be able to take advantage of drink specials or particularly planned events.
MUSIC
triad-city-beat.com

Tips for saving money when moving across the country

Moving home is never cheap. But moving all the way across the country can be downright expensive. With the help of this article, you can save money and make your dream possible. Sell your stuff. You don’t necessarily have to take everything you need to your new home. You could...
INDUSTRY
TravelPulse

Vacation Bookings for Winter Holiday Travel Period on the Rise

After a devastating winter holiday period in 2020, the travel industry is already showing major signs of a bounce-back in terms of advance bookings for Christmas vacations. According to CNBC.com, many hotels are already fully booked for the 2021 holiday season despite a rising number of coronavirus cases associated with the Delta variant. The travel industry is crediting vaccines for the increased confidence in tourists to book in advance.
Best Life

Never Buy This One Food From Aldi, Customers Say in New Survey

They say you get what you pay for, right? Well, Aldi—the German discount grocery chain with incredibly low prices on basics staples, produce, and other goods—has a whole host of fans. For the most part, Aldi shoppers are satisfied with what the grocery store has to offer, but there some instances in which customers feel like a product isn't even worth its low price. A new survey of 600 shoppers found that there was one food people say they would never buy from Aldi. Read on to find out what you may want to skip on your next trip to Aldi.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy